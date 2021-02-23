AT&T Is Close to Sale of Major DirecTV Stake to TPG

(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is nearing a deal to sell a significant stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG, marking a long-sought exit from the struggles of managing a declining satellite TV business.

A deal would value DirecTV at about $15 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That’s a fraction of the $48.5 billion AT&T agreed to pay for the business in 2014.

If AT&T and TPG are able to reach a deal, an announcement could come as soon as this week or next, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The talks could still fall apart and end without a deal, the people said.

Representatives for TPG and AT&T declined to comment. The news was reported earlier by CNBC.

AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey has been trying to clean house at the company, selling underperforming assets and using the proceeds to pay down debt. If AT&T can unload a major stake in the satellite business, it could let the telecom giant remove DirecTV from its books while maintaining access to some of its cash flow. In 2019, activist investor Elliott Investment Management urged AT&T to explore a divestiture of DirecTV.

DirecTV had been open to a merger with rival Dish Network Corp., people familiar with the matter said in 2019. But such a deal would have raised antitrust questions. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department in 2002.

A blank-check company backed by former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker Michael Klein previously expressed interest in a deal, Bloomberg reported last year, but those talks stalled. Apollo Global Management Inc. also has held discussions about a transaction.

Klein’s vehicle announced a deal this week with electric carmaker Lucid Motors Inc.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security

    If dividend stocks are paying your bills in retirement, you don't need high yield as much as you need income stability and growth. Here's a look at four dividend stocks that have proven their ability to deliver income growth for shareholders, year in and year out.

  • Tesla Sinks Below the Price at Which It Entered S&P 500 Index

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares wiped out their year-to-date gains Tuesday and traded below the level where they were when the electric-carmaker entered the S&P 500 Index in December.The stock dropped as much as 13% to $619 in New York, its biggest intraday decline since Sept. 8, before paring much of the loss to trade down 1% at 10:55 a.m. The stock was down 31% from its Jan. 25 record intraday high at its lowest point on Tuesday.Tesla’s early-week decline amid a wider market selloff was fueled in part by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s comments over the weekend that the prices of Bitcoin and smaller rival Ether “do seem high.”“Tesla is an EV play entering the golden age of EVs and there is a lingering worry that the Bitcoin sideshow could overshadow the overall EV growth story playing out for Tesla in 2021 and beyond,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to clients.The concerns over the value of the cryptocurrency helped erase some of Bitcoin’s gains, which had rocketed to new highs after Tesla announced two weeks ago it added $1.5 billion in Bitcoin to its balance sheet. The cryptocurrency fell as much as 18% to $45,000 Tuesday.However, there are other recent factors that may also be taking the shine off Tesla’s valuation. The company’s decision to stop taking orders for the lowest-priced version of its Model Y electric SUV, as reported by Electrek earlier this week, may also be dampening investor enthusiasm, Ives said. “Tesla stopping sales of its lowest price Model Y coupled by continued price cuts have led to Street demand concerns as the bears come out of hibernation mode,” Ives added.In addition, a continuous stream of EV development news from traditional automakers such as General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., as they prepare to go all in on the electrification race, have emphasized that Tesla isn’t the only way to get exposure to the upcoming transformation in the auto sector.Smaller electric-vehicle stocks, which typically take their daily trading cues from Tesla, also dropped sharply Tuesday.(Updates stock move in second paragraph, adds analyst comments, context in fourth to eighth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ARK's Cathie Wood Schools Warren Buffett With 3 Top Stocks

    Warren Buffett is getting a run for his money — ARK Invest's Cathie Wood is turning into the stock picker to watch on stocks that are lapping his.

  • Top 7 Reasons to Roll Over Your 401(k) to an IRA

    The benefits of rolling over your 401(k) into an IRA when you change jobs are many, but these are the top seven reasons.

  • Dow, Tech Stocks Slash Losses On Powell Comments; Nio, Tesla Try To Recover

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 300 points Tuesday, while tech stocks plunged and Bitcoin tumbled. Tesla stock plummeted 13%.

  • A gradual increase in yields can be ‘constructive for the market’: Portfolio Manager

    Ellen Hazen, Portfolio Manager and Principal at F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss growing inflation expectations and measuring the threat of rise in yields.

  • Deutsche Bank Is Getting Bullish About Airlines; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    The COVID pandemic crisis hit the economy like a sledgehammer – or to be more precise, the government responses of shutdowns and lockdowns hit the economy – but the crisis is fading now. Daily new cases of coronavirus disease have fallen by two-thirds, serious cases have fallen even faster, and the vaccination program is starting to accelerate. There are fits and starts in the process, as in any large and complex program, but trend is clear: we have passed the end of the beginning, and the beginning of the end is in plain sight. According to 5-star analyst Michael Linenberg of Deutsche Bank, the slow fade of COVID makes now the right time for investors to reevaluate their stance – on airline stocks. Linenberg says that he is “encouraged by the industry’s nonstop pursuit of numerous initiatives to mitigate the spread of COVID and increase the confidence of the flying public.” Backing his macro view of the airline industry, Linenberg adds, “[We] have observed numerous instances of pent up demand for air travel, particularly around peak periods and peak travel days underscoring our view that consumers want to travel… Recent economic reports have indicated that the US consumer has accumulated approximately $1.5 trillion of excess savings since the onset of the pandemic, [and] household net worth exceeds $120 trillion (an all-time record)…” This puts the airlines on a solid foundation. Pent-up demand, by consumers with money to spend, bodes well for the future – and Linenberg has responded to conditions by upgrading his stance on numerous airline stocks. And now, shifting our views from the general to the specific, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the latest stats on three of Linenberg’s picks. SkyWest (SKYW) We’ll start with SkyWest, a regional airline headquartered in Utah and operating through partnerships with several major air carriers, including American, Delta, United, and Alaska Air. SkyWest’s agreements allow it to operate on smaller routes, connecting the major airline hubs with regional destinations. The company boasts the largest fleet of any regional airline in the US, with over 450 jet aircraft in three size categories. SkyWest’s bounce back from the corona crisis can be seen in the company’s quarterly reports and share appreciation records. Revenues and earnings plummeted in 2Q20, with the top line falling by more than half, to $350 million, and earnings turning negative in Q2. Since then, revenues have showed a steady gain in each quarter. The Q4 top line reached $589.6 million, although EPS remained negative. SKYW shares hit their lowest value in mid-March of last year, and since then have recouped their losses; the stock is up 380% from that trough. During the ‘corona year,’ SkyWest has managed two important feats. First, the company finished 2020 with $826 million in cash on hand, up 58% from the prior year. And second, the company purchased 21 CRJ700 aircraft (a mid-sized regional airliner, with up to 70 passenger seats) to add to its fleet. And, in January of this year, SkyWest announced an agreement with the US Treasury whereby the company will receive up to $233 million in Payroll Support Program funds. Looking at SkyWest, Deutsche Bank’s Linenberg upgrades his rating from Hold to Buy, while bumping his price target by 44%, to $65. (To watch Linenberg’s track record, click here) “We are raising our 12-month price target (PT) on SKYW shares … by applying a ~7.5 EV/EBITDAR multiple to our 2022 EBITDAR estimate and a ~6.5 EV/EBITDAR multiple to our 2023 EBITDAR estimate…” From the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, it’s clear that Wall Street sentiment agrees with Linenberg’s stance. The rating is unanimous, based on 4 recent reviews of the stock. Recent share gains have pushed the trading price to $56.05, just under the average price target of $56.50. (See SKYW stock analysis on TipRanks) Alaska Air (ALK) Alaska Air has built an enviable reputation for safety among the major airlines. When ranked by size of the fleet, number of destinations, and number of passengers, Alaska Air ranks among the top five US airlines. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and mainly serves the western US, with destinations across the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, as well as in Hawaii, western Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica. Like other airlines, Alaska Air took a beating early in 2020, and while sales are still down, the company has shown sequential quarterly revenue gains in 2H20. In Q4, the top line reached $808 million, up 15% from Q3 but down 63% yoy. On a positive note, despite the deep losses in operating revenue, the company was able to hold its net debt down during the crisis year. Total debt at the end of Q4 was $1.7 billion, flat from the end of 2019. Alaska Air achieved this even though, at the end of 2020, the company renegotiated a sales agreement with Boeing, for the purchase of 737-9 MAX aircraft. The agreement is for 68 aircraft with options on an additional 52, and marks a major modernization of the company’s fleet – and the replacement of older Airbus airliners. The first of the new jets will enter service with Alaska Air on March 1 of this year. Joining the bulls, Linenberg upgraded ALK to Buy, while boosting the price target from $56 to $75. The new figure indicates room for 13.5% growth in the year ahead. Linenberg is confident that ALK will trend positive, justifying his new stance “…by applying a ~6 EV/EBITDAR multiple to our 2022 EBITDAR estimate and a ~5 EV/EBITDAR multiple to our 2023 EBITDAR estimate (which compares to the stock's historical trading range of 5x - 7x, although multiples can trade above the range during a recession/recovery period).” Alaska is another airline with a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, this one based on 7 reviews that include 6 Buys and 1 Hold. However, ALK shares have posted strong gains lately, and that has pushed the price up to $65.89, just above the average price target of $65.29. It will be interesting to see whether the analysts downgrade their ratings or upgrade price targets over the coming months. (See ALK stock analysis on TipRanks) Southwest Airlines (LUV) Southwest Airlines started out as a budget carrier but has, in some ways, become the ‘best of the bunch’ among US airlines. In an industry famous for poor service, Southwest built its business model on providing the best possible customer service – and its success has made it the world’s largest budget carrier. In 2019, before the corona pandemic, Southwest saw a net income of $2.3 billion, for its 47th consecutive profitable year. The corona crisis had its say, of course, and Southwest’s 2020 revenues came in at just $9.04 billion, for a net annual loss of $3.1 billion, or $5.44 per share. On a positive note, Southwest was able to raise $10.9 billion in cash during the year, exclusive of Payroll Support Program funds, and finished 2020 with $14.3 billion in liquid assets. The company’s debt obligations at the end of 2020 totaled $10.3 billion. All told, Southwest has the best liquidity situation among peers in the US airline industry. Everything that LUV has going for it convinced Linenberg to upgrade his rating to Buy. Along with the call, he bumped up the price target from $50 to $64. The analyst didn't provide much commentary, but he did say: "We are raising our 12-month price target (PT) on LUV shares … by applying a ~7 EV/EBITDAR multiple to our 2022 EBITDAR estimate and a ~6 EV/EBITDAR multiple to our 2023 EBITDAR estimate (which compares to the stock's historical trading range of 6x - 8x)…” Southwest’s strong liquidity and solid reputation have attracted plenty of positive reviews from Wall Street’s analysts, but the airline industry’s overall condition has also suggested caution. LUV shares have 9 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell among the recent reviews, making the analyst consensus a Moderate Buy. The stock is selling for $56.11, and the average target of $58.40 implies a modest upside of 4%. (See LUV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for airline stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Treasury Makes History With First Two-Year Note Auction Premium

    (Bloomberg) -- Long-term U.S. Treasury yields may be surging lately, but investors were served a reminder Tuesday of just how incredibly low short-end rates still are.The department’s $60 billion sale of two-year notes on Tuesday broke one of the few remaining records of the low interest-rate era when it drew a yield of 0.119%. Because Treasury notes and bonds by regulation have a minimum coupon rate of 0.125%, the yield below that level means the notes were sold at a premium above 100 cents on the dollar -- 100.011965, to be precise -- something that’s never happened before.A new-issue premium has few if any practical implications. However, it highlights what’s happening in U.S. short-term interest rates, where yields on Treasury bills have flirted with zero this month as the government removes supply even as a wall of cash looks for a home. That phenomenon, and the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep policy ultra-loose for the foreseeable future, is widening the gulf with long-term rates. Yields on those maturities have risen to the highest in about a year on the prospect of economic recovery and faster inflation.“When the Fed’s committed to keeping rates at or near zero, twos are probably cheap at 10 basis points,” said Glen Capelo, managing director at Mischler Financial, who began trading Treasuries in 1986. “It’s a little crazy that you have to buy them at that yield, but that’s your choice.”Treasury notes and bonds are assigned coupons based on their auction yield. The convention is to affix the highest possible coupon that doesn’t result in a premium price. A two-year note drawing 0.125% to 0.249% at auction would be issued with a 0.125% coupon at a price of 100 or lower. One drawing a yield below 0.125% would be issued with a 0.125% coupon at a price above 100.Treasury note and bond auctions that previously have resulted in premium prices have included reopenings and TIPS auctions. In a reopening, more of an existing security is sold, and if the auction yield is lower than the coupon, the price will be a premium. Several TIPS new issues also have sold at premiums because they’ve drawn yields below 0.125%.For today’s traders, the highest-ever coupon rate for a Treasury security must be hard to imagine: 16.25% for the two-year sold in August 1981, according to Bloomberg data.(Adds auction results in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Microsoft says it notified 60 customers of SolarWinds breach - U.S. Senate panel hearing

    Microsoft Corp has notified 60 customers that their data was likely compromised in the suspected Russian hacking campaign centered on Texas-based software firm SolarWinds Corp, the company’s president told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. In prepared remarks, Microsoft's Brad Smith told the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that the company believed some of the methods the hackers used to break into target networks have yet to be made public and that “the attacker may have used up to a dozen different means of getting into victim networks during the past year.” Smith said that several other organizations – including unidentified foreign government agencies – had also been breached.

  • Housing: FOMO is fueling a homebuying surge that could become ‘a curse’

    A pandemic, historically low mortgage rates, and record low housing inventory are helping to drive many homebuyers to skip crucial steps to get in on the housing market.

  • Home price growth surges at the end of 2020 — fastest pace in 8 years

    Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 10.4% annual gain in December, up from 9.5% in November — the fastest growth since 2013.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)?

    The big shareholder groups in Sotera Health Company ( NASDAQ:SHC ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as...

  • UPDATE: Dish Network Q4 Sales, Profit Beat Street; Lost 133,000 Pay TV Subscribers

    UPDATED with exec comments from call: Satellite broadcaster Dish Network posted profit and revenue gains for last quarter, beating Wall Street estimates and seeing its stock pop more than 3% in early trade. It reversed course and closed down more than 4% as the market digested the massive challenge of the company’s march to build […]

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy As CEO Says World Will Live With Covid 'Forever'?

    Moderna has emerged as a strong competitor after getting authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. But Moderna stock remains on a wild ride. Is Moderna stock a buy now?

  • German Soccer League Said to Kick Off Private Equity Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s elite soccer body will invite bids for a minority stake in its overseas media rights and private equity firms are circling, according to people familiar with the matter.The DFL sporting organization could contact as many as 30 bidders interested in investing in Bundesliga International GmbH as soon as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.A representative for DFL declined to comment.The sale would channel much-needed revenue into a league that took a heavy blow when the Covid-19 pandemic emptied stadiums of fans. The Bundesliga is home to some of Europe’s biggest and best-supported clubs, including FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, and star players including Robert Lewandowski and Erling Braut Haaland. Yet it lacks the international profile of rivals such as England’s Premier League.Advent International and BC Partners are two private equity firms that have already reached out to Bundesliga International about acquiring a stake, Bloomberg News has reported previously. Other bidders could include Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners, General Atlantic and KKR & Co., one person familiar with the matter said in November.“There is sure to be a lot of interest,” said Doug Harmer, a partner at Oakwell Sports Advisory who is working with a potential bidder. “This is a well run league from a fiscal perspective, but you would ask whether more could be done to make it a more international product.”The Bundesliga’s international broadcast rights were valued at 240 million euros ($292 million) per year by Deloitte, prior to the impact of Covid-19, compared with about 1.6 billion euros for the Premier League and 897 million euros for Spain’s La Liga.A decision over whether to sell a stake in Bundesliga International​​​​​​, which manages media rights for the top two German soccer divisions, is part of a broader discussion over how the country’s professional clubs distribute shrinking television money. The Bundesliga’s domestic rights were recently sold at a discount to the last cycle, and in September DFL lost a 200 million-euro deal with Middle Eastern broadcaster BeIN Sports.Meanwhile, private equity interest in soccer has been increasing. Last year, CVC, Advent and Italy’s FSI Fund agreed to pay 1.7 billion euros for a 10% stake in a new media company to manage the TV rights of Italy’s top league, Serie A. Concerns have since arisen about whether the deal will complete, with the league’s 20 clubs yet to agree to its terms.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 Dividend ETFs To Buy And Watch For 2021

    Looking for a steady income stream to provide stability in your portfolio? Here are seven of the best dividend ETFs to invest in the coming year, ranked by assets.

  • Shares in Iced-Tea-Maker-Turned-Blockchain-Firm Delisted by SEC

    Long Blockchain Corporation's shares have been ejected from U.S. public markets.

  • Analysis: Fed's Powell set table for Biden economy, but will he stay for dessert?

    Over the past year Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has engineered the largest economic rescue in U.S. history, thrown a controversial lifeline to companies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and steered a sweeping labor-friendly revamp of monetary policy that any presidential administration would welcome. Is it enough to earn the 68-year-old former investment banker four more years as the head of the U.S. central bank?That question will get increased attention during this, the final year of Powell's term, and the conversation may start as early as this week when the Fed chief delivers his semi-annual update on the economy in two hearings before Congress. The testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday will be Powell's first since President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats took control of the White House and Capitol Hill.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.