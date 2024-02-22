AT&T confirms widespread network outage
NYPD officials said that they were not able to make calls or utilize emails on AT&T phones Thursday morning unless they were connected to Wi-Fi.
The widespread outage sparked confusion for some users who reported their phone was stuck in SOS mode.
A widespread AT&T outage has impacted over 50,000 customers as of this morning, with most customer complaints centered in Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Atlanta. This outage even impacted 911 services.
