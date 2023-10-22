AT&T customers experience widespread wireless outages across Houston
Cell phone service appears to be working again after a massive wireless outage across Houston left AT&T customers in the dark, depending on Wi-Fi calling.
Cell phone service appears to be working again after a massive wireless outage across Houston left AT&T customers in the dark, depending on Wi-Fi calling.
Score over 50% off this gizmo and make dead zones a thing of the past.
The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has reached a settlement with Apple and Broadcom over Wi-Fi chips, ending a billion-dollar patent dispute that started in 2016,
It takes under 10 minutes to install and helps eliminate annoying Wi-Fi dead spots.
Make this your 'everywhere' hoodie this fall.
It goes anywhere, sucks up anything and provides nearly an hour of cleaning power on a single charge.
A 2004 Mazda Tribute compact SUV, sibling to the Ford Escape, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
It's aiming for 12 flights a month, for a total of 144 missions for the whole year.
García, Dusty Baker and two other players were also fined for the incident.
“Everybody on their side is going to say it wasn't,” Marcus Semien said afterward. “Everybody on this side is going to say it was.”
It wasn’t pretty, but No. 3 Ohio State found a way to get the job done and stay undefeated with a 20-12 win over No. 7 Penn State.
Authorities brought Danny Serafini in after a two-year investigation.
One-third of the semiconductor industry workforce is foreign-born — so immigration hurdles are exacerbating a shortage of workers.
Announced amid a deluge of news at this week’s Delivering the Future event in Seattle was word that Amazon will begin testing Agility’s Digit in a move that could bring the bipedal robot to its nationwide fulfillment centers. Not too long after, the firm began focusing Digit’s output exclusively on warehouse and factory work. In April of last year, Amazon named Agility one of the first five recipients of the company’s $1 billion Industrial Innovation Fund.
A 1997 Acura EL, a Canada-only car based on the Honda Civic, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
The No. 1 bestselling one-size Satina high-waisted leggings fit and flatter most body types. We're sold!
Point, click and upload — developing pictures has never been this easy!
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.
This week's best tech deals include a few all-time lows on recommended 4K TVs, the AirPods Pro for $189 and a couple of deals on good gaming laptops.