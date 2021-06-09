T.I. drops new music video for song that addresses sexual assault allegations

In May, T.I. dropped his latest single “What It’s Come To,” with lyrics that place his accusers front and center.

Last month T.I. released a track in which he addresses women who have accused him and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, of rape and sex trafficking. Now it appears the Atlanta-based rapper has also come out with an accompanying video.

In May the 40-year-old, whose real name is Clifford Harris, dropped his latest single “What It’s Come To,” with lyrics that place his accusers front and center.

(Credit: Getty Images)

“Go put yo face and reputation on it/These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it?” he raps. “Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision … while I’m up against some lyin’ ass bitches/Damn, this is what it’s come to.”

The video released Monday goes a step further by portraying the accusations against Harris as a well-orchestrated conspiracy that is the brainchild of one central accuser, identified as “The Parasite.”

Over the course of the 4:43 minute visual, The Parasite is seen working on an evidence board targeting the couple and then enlisting the help of other women and a lawyer to bring the fabricated claims against Harris and his wife to life.

Both T.I. and Tiny make appearances in the video, as the rapper explains, “And they say hell have no fury like a woman’s scorn / F— that, I’m crankin’ up the jury, who you lyin’ on shawty? / Extortion, is that what you got your mind on, shawty?”

A quote by licensed marriage and family therapist Syreeta Butler is also included which states, “A toxic person will create drama and then portray themself as a victim.”

T.I. originally posted the track’s cover art and the hand-written lyrics on social media just days after the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into the accusations against T.I. and Tiny, according to The Daily Beast.

T.I. and Tiny attend the premiere screening of T.I. (Credit: Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, allegations that the celebrity couple frequently recruited, drugged, and assaulted women at their Atlanta home began in late January when a former friend, Sabrina Peterson, made the accusation and invited women who’d been victimized to share their experiences.

Dozens then came forward with allegations, which T.I and Tiny have vehemently denied. Their attorney, Steve Sadow, told The Daily Beast his clients have not been contacted by the LAPD.

“The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country,” Sadow said in a statement.

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn who is representing about a dozen of the accusers who claim to have been sexually abused by T.I. and Tiny between 2005 and 2018 is also represented in the video as a co-conspirator willingly going along with the false accusations for a big pay day.

