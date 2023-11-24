I can’t even believe these Samsung & LG OLED TV Black Friday deals are real!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.
If you’re in the market for a new TV for Black Friday, there are only two sales you need to know about. First, check out this huge sale on LG OLED TVs. Then, scroll through this great sale on Samsung smart TVs. You won’t find a better deal on a better TV this year!
For even crazier sales, check out Amazon’s featured Black Friday deals.
Today's Top Deals
Apple Watch Black Friday deals start at $179 and you’re crazy if you pass them up!
Dell laptops, desktop PCs, and monitors have blowout deals for Black Friday 2023
Rare Black Friday PlayStation 5 deal gets you a free game with your console!
LG B3 Series 77-Inch Class OLED Smart TV OLED77B3PUA, 2023 – AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-in,…
Price: Price too low to display
LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Rem…
Price: Price too low to display
LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV OLED55B2PUA, 2022 – AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-in,B…
Price: $1,246.99
You Save: $353.00 (22%)
SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K CU8000 Series PurColor, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symp…
Price: Price too low to display
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR, Dual LED, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-…
Price: $597.99
You Save: $200.00 (25%)
More Top Deals from BGR