‘I can’t do this’: Ex-Raleigh cop robbed store, then gave back the money, sheriff says

A former Raleigh police officer was arrested this month after allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint and then returning to give back the money.

The robbery took place April 16 at a Family Dollar on Castle Hayne Road in an area north of Wilmington, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard William Dunn, 63, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Dunn, a former Raleigh police officer, allegedly entered the Family Dollar and stood near the cash register, pulling out a handgun when a store clerk asked if she could help him.

Once he had the cash, Dunn walked out the door, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He returned moments later, laying the cash on the counter and saying, “I can’t do this,” according to authorities.

Deputies arrested Dunn in the parking lot as he tried to get into his car, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was taken to the New Hanover County Detention Facility, where he was placed under $75,000 bail, authorities said. Dunn is scheduled to appear in court next week, according to the court calendar.

The Raleigh Police Department confirmed that Dunn worked as a sworn officer from 1983 to 2003.