Is T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C.'s (LON:BMT) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Oliver Nicholas Braime is the CEO of T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C. (LON:BMT). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Oliver Nicholas Braime's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C. has a market capitalization of UK£29m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£211k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth UK£207k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below UK£165m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is UK£250k.

That means Oliver Nicholas Braime receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings), below.

Is T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C. Growing?

T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 16% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 14% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 186% over three years, T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C. has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Oliver Nicholas Braime is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) (free visualization of insider trades).

