‘This can’t be his first time’: Gaston County police investigating indecent exposure

A regular stroll in the Forest Bay neighborhood of Belmont ended in an unwanted scene for a group of women.

They told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon they were on their regular walk on Wednesday when they saw a man get out of his truck and begin performing a lewd act.

“We want him to get caught and don’t do this again.”

The women yelled at him to stop and called the Gaston County Police Department.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, what are you doing?’ And he just didn’t look up to any of us,” Suzan Evans recalled.

They say he didn’t acknowledge them but when he heard them call 911, he got back in his truck and sped away.

“I was calling 911, and Suzan was screaming everything she could at him trying to scare him to get him to leave,” Randy Bratton said.

As he drove away, one woman snapped a photo of his blue Jeep, but the license plate is not visible.

Rochelle Skarpalezos said she feels lucky it happened when they were all together but still worries for the community, especially younger women walking alone.

“I have two teenage daughters, and they run in this neighborhood a lot,” said Skarpalezos.

“This can’t be his first time,” Bratton said.

The case was assigned to a detective Thursday. Gaston police have gone door to door in the neighborhood and checked security cameras to get a better image and description of the suspect.

In a news release, the suspect is described as a large, dark-skinned black male wearing a light-colored polo shirt and black pants. The car is a four-door blue Jeep Wrangler with silver rims, missing the driver-side rear fender.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. J. Shaw at 704-866-3320 or CrimeStoppers at 704-861-8000. A CrimeStoppers reward of up to $1,000 is available for relevant information.

