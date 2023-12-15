T&G Santa Fund climbs to over $38,000 thanks to generous donors

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $34,614

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation $1,000

Our Grandchildren: Sue and Warren Bock $1,000

Oakridge Estates Senior Village Condo Corp of Rochdale, MA $685

Our son Jason who has been bravely fighting serious mental illness for 25 years: Bob and Kathy G. $200

Santa's Helper $100

Santa's Helper $100

Lily, Elise, Quinne and Andrew: Grammy and Grampy $25

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Margaret M. (Power) McClure: The Markleys, McClures and Powers $200

Tracy M. Longvall-Rivera: Mother Janet M. Longvall, Husband, Mauel Rivera, daughter Lola M. Rivera, sister Deborah A. Floyd, Brother-in-law Daniel Floyd, Godson Asa Floyd, Niece Kiely Floyd and Nephew Benjamin Floyd $100

Betts and Robear $100

Richard D. Longvall: wife, Janet M. Longvall, son-in-laws Manuel Rivera & Daniel Floyd, Grandchildren - Asa, Kiely & Benjamin Floyd and Lola Rivera $100

My husband Dennis R. Hall, Love Carol $100

Bernard Conlin: Branda Conlin and Walter Conlin $100

BJ and Blackie McGahey: Family $100

Dan Jones $100

Pop, Tutu, Gretta and Olive $100

Granpa Lenny and Baby Ted Racicot, Love Chris, Paul, Nicholas and Natalie $50

My Cousin David C. Needham: Leland J Adams Jr. $50

George and Othella Eveler and sons, Grandson Dennis Miller $40

DAILY TOTAL $4,250

RUNNING TOTAL $38,864

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: T&G Santa Fund climbs to over $38,000 Thursday Dec. 14