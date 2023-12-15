T&G Santa Fund climbs to over $38,000 thanks to generous donors
T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.
Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.
The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.
This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.
To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.
Here's who has given to the fund so far.
PREVIOUS TOTAL $34,614
CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:
Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation $1,000
Our Grandchildren: Sue and Warren Bock $1,000
Oakridge Estates Senior Village Condo Corp of Rochdale, MA $685
Our son Jason who has been bravely fighting serious mental illness for 25 years: Bob and Kathy G. $200
Santa's Helper $100
Santa's Helper $100
Lily, Elise, Quinne and Andrew: Grammy and Grampy $25
CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:
Margaret M. (Power) McClure: The Markleys, McClures and Powers $200
Tracy M. Longvall-Rivera: Mother Janet M. Longvall, Husband, Mauel Rivera, daughter Lola M. Rivera, sister Deborah A. Floyd, Brother-in-law Daniel Floyd, Godson Asa Floyd, Niece Kiely Floyd and Nephew Benjamin Floyd $100
Betts and Robear $100
Richard D. Longvall: wife, Janet M. Longvall, son-in-laws Manuel Rivera & Daniel Floyd, Grandchildren - Asa, Kiely & Benjamin Floyd and Lola Rivera $100
My husband Dennis R. Hall, Love Carol $100
Bernard Conlin: Branda Conlin and Walter Conlin $100
BJ and Blackie McGahey: Family $100
Dan Jones $100
Pop, Tutu, Gretta and Olive $100
Granpa Lenny and Baby Ted Racicot, Love Chris, Paul, Nicholas and Natalie $50
My Cousin David C. Needham: Leland J Adams Jr. $50
George and Othella Eveler and sons, Grandson Dennis Miller $40
DAILY TOTAL $4,250
RUNNING TOTAL $38,864
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: T&G Santa Fund climbs to over $38,000 Thursday Dec. 14