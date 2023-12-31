T&G Santa fund near $73.000 thanks to generous donors

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $71,418.93

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Peter and Heidi $210

Cheryl Hatch $100

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Papa Amos: Maeve, Hunter, Cole, Clare, Molly, Liam and Elijah $700

Patrick, Shirley and Michael McGrath, Love Joan $100

Jeffry Benson, our beloved son and brother: Roy and Priscilla Benson $100

Russ/Henry Rebakas, Love Carol, Buzz and Cindy $100

Eileen Finn Salame 1923-2023 $50

William Jundzil $50

Mr. and Mrs. Sergius Wentzell, JR and Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Russell $50

Our Parents: Chris and Jane $50

Kevin Boudreau, Love Mom and Dad $25

Loved Ones Lost $25

DAILY TOTAL $1,560

RUNNING TOTAL $72,978.93

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: T&G Santa's helpers for Sunday, Dec. 31