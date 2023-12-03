T&G Santa fund tops $7,000 thanks to generous donors

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $6,380

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

For our 5 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren, Gabe, Gino, Nick, Alex, Bobby, Olivia and Domminick: Nootz & Gram $100

Austin Foley: Paul & Diane DiCicco $50

Santa's Helper $40

Santa's Helper $25

Santa's Helper $20

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Bertha, Walter, Helen, Frank and Dave: Elaine & John Hogan $100

Cam Duval, Joy Duval, Tiana Duval and Corey Rodriguez: Jackie Duval $100

Matthew from Grandma $50

Chester & Bernice Woodward: Daughter Jan $50

The Drake & Coombs Families: Shiela Drake $40

Holly Piirainen: Grandma Maureen Lemieux $25

Joseph and Bernice Laferriere: Lorraine Marchand and Howie Marchand $25

DAILY TOTAL $625

RUNNING TOTAL $7,005

