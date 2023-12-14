T&G Santa Fund tops $34,000 thanks to generous donors
T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.
Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.
The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.
This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.
To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.
Here's who has given to the fund so far.
PREVIOUS TOTAL $29,624
CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:
Mercantile Center and Worcester Business Center $2,500
Warner and Mary Fletcher $500
Santa's Helper $250
Worcester Business Development Corp. $250
Santa's Helper $100
Santa's Helper $60
Tuesday Gentlemen $50
Santa's Helper $50
Santa's Helper $50
CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:
Mary Ann and Nana $200
The Deshaies Crew $200
William and Mary Lamm, James and Ruth Henderson $125
Thomas F. Flanigan, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather $100
Norman and Doris Vaillancourt: Their Children $100
Scotty $100
Barbara Ross Hayes $75
My Parents Del and Mabel: Mabel Zeveska $50
Matt Chronchoi $50
Doris Masterson and Ann Dellolio: Jean $50
Mary "Tweeta" Menanson: Her Family $30
Dolores Lubowitz: Melvin Lubowitz $25
Sister Judy F, Rose and Jim $25
Roland and David Varg: Virginia Varg $25
Butch, Paul Sr. and Janice: Luthman Family $25
DAILY TOTAL $4,990
RUNNING TOTAL $34,614
