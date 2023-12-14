T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $29,624

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Mercantile Center and Worcester Business Center $2,500

Warner and Mary Fletcher $500

Santa's Helper $250

Worcester Business Development Corp. $250

Santa's Helper $100

Santa's Helper $60

Tuesday Gentlemen $50

Santa's Helper $50

Santa's Helper $50

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Mary Ann and Nana $200

The Deshaies Crew $200

William and Mary Lamm, James and Ruth Henderson $125

Thomas F. Flanigan, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather $100

Norman and Doris Vaillancourt: Their Children $100

Scotty $100

Barbara Ross Hayes $75

My Parents Del and Mabel: Mabel Zeveska $50

Matt Chronchoi $50

Doris Masterson and Ann Dellolio: Jean $50

Mary "Tweeta" Menanson: Her Family $30

Dolores Lubowitz: Melvin Lubowitz $25

Sister Judy F, Rose and Jim $25

Roland and David Varg: Virginia Varg $25

Butch, Paul Sr. and Janice: Luthman Family $25

DAILY TOTAL $4,990

RUNNING TOTAL $34,614

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: T&G Santa Fund tops $34,000 thanks to generous donors