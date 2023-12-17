T&G Santa: Kris Kringle brings gifts, joy to kids at Great Brook Valley

Santa Claus gets is surrounded by children as he arrives at Great Brook Valley Thursday on a firetruck.

WORCESTER – The cheery shrieks of children filled the air around 34 Great Brook Valley Ave. when the instantly recognizable man in red and white emerged from the back of a firetruck Thursday afternoon.

In his black boots, Santa Claus had yet to leave the firetruck’s side steps when children of families living in housing programs under the Worcester Housing Authority started running to hug the white-bearded man, who responded with open arms to the calls “Santa, Santa!”

Santa stopped by the neighborhood Thursday to give out presents purchased and donated by the T&G Santa Fund, which collects donations for needy children of Central Massachusetts.

“The need is great,” said Erin Wilson, vice president of resident housing for the WHA. “Our families appreciate this and they’re grateful for the opportunity."

The event was the second year in which the WHA partnered with the T&G Santa Fund, helping about 400 to 500 children.

Mary Mulero from the Worcester Housing Authority hands a child a skateboard Thursday.

Families waited in line starting as early as 1 p.m. on Thursday to get a pick of two presents for each of their children.

Starting at 3 p.m., presents were organized across different stands placed on the playground of the WHA’s location in the neighborhood at 34 Great Brook Valley Ave.

Among the toys were superhero figurines, crafts and even basketballs, which some of the children put right to work using the playground's hoops.

Ida Mota from the Worcester Housing Authority distributes toys at Great Brook Valley Thursday.

Parents and children also got a chance to take a photo with Santa and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate.

The Worcester Public Library’s branch also set up a stand, giving out free books, while the WooSox Car-A-Van also stopped by to give out candy baggies.

“This year Christmas wasn’t really going to happen,” said Kervin Cintron, a father of two. “I usually do it up every Christmas, but this year I lost my job, and my car broke down.

“This kept the Christmas spirit alive.”

Renee Williams, a mother of four, was at the event alone, picking up a skateboard and a quilt-making set for her older children. She waited in line for the younger ones.

She said her plan was to pick up the presents, wrap them at home and place them under the Christmas tree.

Williams said to be part of the family self-sufficiency program by the WHA, which is designed to help participating households increase their earned income through educational, employment and financial services and training.

“I think this is great,” said Williams. “I think it brings everybody together where people meet each other."

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Santa brings gifts, smiles to kids at Great Brook Valley