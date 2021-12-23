T&G Santa: Special stop in Leominster for victims of domestic violence

.

LEOMINSTER – T&G Santa is readying his sleigh to deliver Christmas gifts and a message of “hope, faith, and joy” to victims of domestic violence.

One of Santa’s many Central Massachusetts stops this year is the Spanish American Center at 112 Spruce St., which has been providing services to the multicultural population of Greater Leominster since 1966.

Those services lift the lives of about 350 children each year, said Tamara Castro of the SAC Domestic Violence Program.

The SAC has been a T&G Santa program partner for more than 15 years but didn’t participate last year due to health safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Castro said, SAC has requested gifts for more than 90 children.

“When in a situation, like violence brings to the lives of so many families, there is still light, peace, and hope to get out of this situation. And T&G Santa brings that hope to hundreds of families,” she said.

Castro recounted the experience of a mother and her three children, ages 2, 4, and 7, who lost everything while escaping domestic violence.

One of the three children described the despair she saw on her mother’s face when telling the children that Christmas would not be the same because Santa Claus would not bring gifts.

“And like magic, T&G Santa appears with gifts for these children,” Castro said. “In the face of this mother you could see the hope, faith and joy that this donation brought back to this family.”

As the pandemic continues to wreak financial havoc on struggling families, more and more are seeking sustenance from nonprofit agencies and support organizations. With this comes a greater need to provide a bit of normalcy at Christmastime for children, whose circumstances call for a little intervention.

“On behalf of the Spanish American Center of Leominster, the Domestic Violence Program would like to thank the T&G Santa for the beautiful gesture of changing these kids’ Christmas. It helps them understand that there are people out there that care for them,” Castro said.

It’s those people who care, and a partnership with United Way of Central Massachusetts, that ensures the newspaper’s 83-year T&G Santa tradition continues.

Santa was funded last year by 895 donors who gave $130,066 for the purchase of the more than 10,930 toys, books, and gifts that were placed in the hands of 5,000 local children.

The SAC in Leominster is specifically oriented toward the Spanish-speaking community, which is estimated to be more than 15,000 individuals.

The private, nonprofit organization was founded by members of the Catholic clergy to respond to the needs of the Hispanic community. Its programs include language learning and civics classes, elder services, a soup kitchen, community café, emergency food pantry, at-risk after-school program, domestic violence services for battered women and children, homelessness referral and a legal clinic.

SAC is one of the 11 family service organizations helping T&G Santa by placing the gifts under the tree this year. The others are Rainbow Child Development Center; the state Department of Mental Health; Catholic Charities; Devereux Therapeutic/Intensive Foster Care; the Devereux School; the Gardner Community Action Committee; the Salvation Army branches in Worcester, Fitchburg, and Milford, and Winchendon Community Action Committee.

