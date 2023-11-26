T&G Santa thanks these new helpers for their donations

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you, to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $2,630

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

For Zane and Keanu, $100

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Dad and Mom, NFP and RAP, $100

Cody Joseph Lebeau: Grandpa & Grandma Chysna, $50

Grammy and Grampy O'Bara and Beaudry: Amy and Lee, $20

DAILY TOTAL $270

RUNNING TOTAL $2,900

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: T&G Santa thanks these latest helpers for their donations