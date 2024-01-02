T&G Santa's helpers for Tuesday, Jan. 2
T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.
Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.
The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.
This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.
To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.
Here's who has given to the fund so far.
PREVIOUS TOTAL $72,978.93
CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:
Green Leaf Construction $500
Kristin Scheitrum $250
Peter and Carol Haberland: Jason Haberland $200
My Special Friend Judy Polito: Kathy G $150
The Kohn Family: Jimmy & Kathy $100
Kathleen Menard $100
Santa's Helper $100
Santa's Helper $100
Santa's Helper $100
Santa's Helper $100
Santa's Helper $75
Charlton Chix $60
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph P O'Coin $50
Deborah Marquis $50
Ray and Ann Jones in lieu of Christmas presents $50
Santa's Helper $50
Santa's Helper $25
Coley O'Toole: Dean Murphy $25
The Holy Mother and St. Martin $10
CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:
Gramps and Margie $500
Mahoney, Brosnahan, Small, McManus Families: Catherine Kabala $500
Joan, Pres, and Trip Bagley: John and Janet Foley $250
Beloved Sousa Family - Joseph, Elizabeth, Baby Joey, Big Joe, Claire and Beth $200
Our Father - Leland J. Adams: Candace L. Adams and Leland J. Adams Jr. $100
Ruth Eaton, Mark, Lynn and the Girls $100
Albert Cutroni: Christopher Cutroni $100
John Dwyer: Colleen Resca $100
Claudia Casello: Joseph Casello $100
Mom and Dad Lundy: Maureen Corron $100
P, Kevin, Elizabeth, Katherine and Audrey Gallant: Ed Gallant $100
Ken Sjoberg $100
Albert, Eva and Allan Marzilli, Love Karen $100
Joe, Chickie, Billy O'Brien: Jimmy O'Brien $100
Earle, Eleanor Jenkins, C Heather MacNeill and Heather Richardson: Earle, Mary & Michael Jenkins $100
Thomas and Amelia Markey: Amelia Piermarini $100
Mary Black and Catherine Sullivan: Mary, Mike and Earle Jenkins $50
Jim and Ann Healey: Mary, Earle & Mike Jenkins $50
Ann Miller: Mary, Earle and Mike Jenkins $50
Mom, Dad, Verna, Jeff and Nick: Denise $50
Katriana Wilk $50
Patrick, Gramma Till, Grampa Murphy, Shane Woodward and Robert Briggs $50
Our son Jason Rutelonis: Patti Rutelonis $30
Jennie and Tro Gerardi, Love Sandy & Chuck $25
Cooper: Michael Jenkins $25
Deceased family members $25
John & Rosemary Riordan: Paul Riordan $25
DAILY TOTAL $5,175
RUNNING TOTAL $78,153.93
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: T&G Santa's helpers for Tuesday, Jan. 2