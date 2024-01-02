T&G Santa's helpers for Tuesday, Jan. 2

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Santa Fund logo 2023

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL $72,978.93

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Green Leaf Construction $500

Kristin Scheitrum $250

Peter and Carol Haberland: Jason Haberland $200

My Special Friend Judy Polito: Kathy G $150

The Kohn Family: Jimmy & Kathy $100

Kathleen Menard $100

Santa's Helper $100

Santa's Helper $100

Santa's Helper $100

Santa's Helper $100

Santa's Helper $75

Charlton Chix $60

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph P O'Coin $50

Deborah Marquis $50

Ray and Ann Jones in lieu of Christmas presents $50

Santa's Helper $50

Santa's Helper $25

Coley O'Toole: Dean Murphy $25

The Holy Mother and St. Martin $10

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Gramps and Margie $500

Mahoney, Brosnahan, Small, McManus Families: Catherine Kabala $500

Joan, Pres, and Trip Bagley: John and Janet Foley $250

Beloved Sousa Family - Joseph, Elizabeth, Baby Joey, Big Joe, Claire and Beth $200

Our Father - Leland J. Adams: Candace L. Adams and Leland J. Adams Jr. $100

Ruth Eaton, Mark, Lynn and the Girls $100

Albert Cutroni: Christopher Cutroni $100

John Dwyer: Colleen Resca $100

Claudia Casello: Joseph Casello $100

Mom and Dad Lundy: Maureen Corron $100

P, Kevin, Elizabeth, Katherine and Audrey Gallant: Ed Gallant $100

Ken Sjoberg $100

Albert, Eva and Allan Marzilli, Love Karen $100

Joe, Chickie, Billy O'Brien: Jimmy O'Brien $100

Earle, Eleanor Jenkins, C Heather MacNeill and Heather Richardson: Earle, Mary & Michael Jenkins $100

Thomas and Amelia Markey: Amelia Piermarini $100

Mary Black and Catherine Sullivan: Mary, Mike and Earle Jenkins $50

Jim and Ann Healey: Mary, Earle & Mike Jenkins $50

Ann Miller: Mary, Earle and Mike Jenkins $50

Mom, Dad, Verna, Jeff and Nick: Denise $50

Katriana Wilk $50

Patrick, Gramma Till, Grampa Murphy, Shane Woodward and Robert Briggs $50

Our son Jason Rutelonis: Patti Rutelonis $30

Jennie and Tro Gerardi, Love Sandy & Chuck $25

Cooper: Michael Jenkins $25

Deceased family members $25

John & Rosemary Riordan: Paul Riordan $25

DAILY TOTAL $5,175

RUNNING TOTAL $78,153.93

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: T&G Santa's helpers for Tuesday, Jan. 2