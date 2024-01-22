T&G Student of the Week: Help us recognize one of these eight students. Vote now

Welcome to the Telegram & Gazette's first Student of the Week poll.

The poll will run each week until the end of the school year, with the exception of vacation weeks.

Nominations are submitted by principals, guidance counselors and teachers at high schools in Central Massachusetts.

Voting will continue through noon Thursday. We'll announce the winner Friday morning on telegram.com, and in the Sunday print edition.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list.

The nominees for this week are:

Lawrencia Awortwi-Mensah, Abby Kelley Foster High School: Lawrencia, a junior, is recognized at Abby Kelley High School not only for her academic excellence, but for her strength of character. Recently nominated for recognition as a model school citizen, Lawrencia personifies Charles Handy's definition of this character virtue: "Citizenship is the chance to make a difference to the place where you belong." Lawrencia works hard, helps others, excels, and makes AKHS a better place every day.

Jenny Cao, Fitchburg High School: Jenny is an academically exceptional student interested in working in the medical field. A hardworking, positive and committed student, Jenny is an active member of the Student Council, president of the Asian American Club, and supports various other clubs and programs.

Kaila Donahue, Oxford High School: Kaila is a natural leader who consistently makes positive contributions to classroom and school-wide culture ‒ like proposing a Winter Carnival during a recent faculty meeting and volunteering as stage crew for the musical. In her AP Literature class, Kaila offers thoughtful insight while respecting the opinions of others. Overall, she is an excellent student and an even better person.

Dylan Goral, Saint John's High School: Dylan is an outstanding student, musician and person. His school counselor recently shared that he is one of the top students he has seen at Saint John's in his 27 years. Dylan, a senior, challenges himself academically as he is currently enrolled in five Advanced Placement classes (maximum) as a senior and has a 4.65 weighted GPA. He is also an outstanding musician. He is a classically trained clarinet player and this year has showcased his talents in the pit orchestra of the school's production of "Bye Bye Birdie" and as part of various music ensembles on campus. He also accompanies our chorus and liturgical band during Masses and prayer services. Additionally, Dylan is a member of the school's bowling team and science club. He recently was admitted early decision to the University of Notre Dame and Georgetown University. He has overcome a great deal in his life and we are proud of the success he has enjoyed through his hard work and discipline. Dylan is an outstanding young man and we are proud to nominate him to be a Telegram student of the week.

Alex Kovalski, Clinton High School: Alex, who is a junior, spent three weeks of his summer volunteering to set up a computer lab at Clinton High School. He has continued to support the computers and the students since the beginning of the year. He stays after and makes himself available at every instance someone needs computer help. This kindness is also extended to robotics where he volunteers endless hours, hours he does not need for any reason since he has already fulfilled his National Honor Society community service requirement. He is kind, thoughtful and willing to help anyone in need.

Madison Pitro, West Boylston Middle/High School: Maddie is an outstanding athlete in multiple sports, especially basketball, and is a well-rounded student who is able to maintain all As and Bs in academically challenging classes. She is very involved in extracurricular activities and represents the best of what West Boylston is all about!

Tiffany Vuong, Burncoat High School: Tiffany, a senior, has been in the music magnet for all six years as an exceptional violinist participating in lessons, recitals and concerts. She has recently taken on a leadership role with planning and fundraising for our orchestra's trip to Washington, D.C., last year and this year to UDA Nationals in Orlando Florida. She has learned to play cymbals and helps to lead our Spirit Program. As her director, I have come to know her as a smart, hardworking, funny, talented, and incredibly thoughtful person. She is a problem solver and adds extra personality and joy to every rehearsal! This is all in addition to the many other school and activity obligations she has as one of the top performing students in her class academically, a top performer on her basketball team and a nationally ranked tae kwon do student.

Nathan Williams, Saint Paul Diocesan Junior/Senior High School: Nathan is currently taking four AP-level classes. He is a straight-A Honors and AP student. His AP English Literature teacher says that he consistently scores above the other members of the class on timed essays, and that he has an excellent understanding of literature and the effective use of words. Nathan is also a member of the National Honor Society, as well as its president. He is a class officer, and an active leader of the Student Council.

