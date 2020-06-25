AT&T: A Higher-Than-Average Yield With Relative Safety

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is now among the stocks on the High-Yield Dividend Screener & High-Dividend Yield Stocks in Guru's Portfolios.

This GuruFocus screener identifies stocks owned by the investing gurus and with a dividend yield of at least 4%. AT&T makes the cut on guru portfolios because it was owned by 20 of the investing giants at the end of the first quarter of 2020, and because its current yield is 6.97%.





In its most recent 10-K, filed on Feb. 20, the company described its origins this way: "AT&T, formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. (SBC), was formed as one of several regional holding companies created to hold AT&T Corp.'s (ATTC) local telephone companies. On Jan. 1, 1984, we were spun-off from ATTC pursuant to an anti-trust consent decree, becoming an independent publicly-traded telecommunications services provider. At formation, we primarily operated in five southwestern states."

Since 1984, it has merged with and acquired several other wireline and wireless companies, making it a big player in the telecommunications industry. In addition, it acquired DIRECTV in 2015 and Time Warner Inc. in 2018, making it an entertainment powerhouse as well.

Its full-year 2019 consolidated results featured these line items:

Consolidated revenues: $181.2 billion.

Cash from operations: $48.7 billion.

Diluted earnings per share: $1.89.

Adjusted earnings per share: $3.57 per share, compared to $3.52 in the prior year.

Capital expenditures: $19.6 billion.







Both its revenue per share and earnings per share have dropped off in the past two years, as shown in this 10-year chart:

GuruFocus AT&T revenue per share and earnings per share chart More

Despite these numbers, AT&T reported in its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings release: "for the full-year, the company met or exceeded its 2019 guidance and delivered record operating and free cash flow."

Its market cap on June 25 was $215.53 billion.

And what are we to think of AT&T as a dividend stock for income investors?

Analysis

We will analyze the company's dividend using the line items in the Dividend & Buy Back section of the AT&T summary page:

GuruFocus AT&T dividend and buy back table More

Dividend yield

With a yield of almost 7%, it will attract the attention of many income investors. It is significantly higher than the average or median of other S&P 500 stocks.

But there is also a history here, which we will address in the dividend growth section.

Dividend payout ratio

The ratio shown in the table is 1.05 of 105% of earnings. That would be a dangerously high level of payout, but it also is inaccurate.

The company posted this table in its fourth-quarter earnings release, showing the actual range of payouts for the most recent fourth quarters and full years:

GuruFocus AT&T free cash flow and dividends table More

With a payout ratio ranging between 51% and 60%, the AT&T dividend is sustainable. It leaves ample cash flow for the company to invest in new projects that could fuel future growth.

Dividend growth rate

Dividend growth at AT&T fits the "slow and steady" mold, with consistent 2% per year increases. This 35-year chart emphasizes how consistent that growth has been:

GuruFocus AT&T dividends per share chart More