AT&T hiring dozens of positions in the Orlando area

AT&T is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Florida and more than 60 job openings in the Orlando area.

According to a news release, the positions are full-time and offer a competitive salary and benefits including medical and dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

Some of the positions available are:

· Technicians

· Customer Support Specialists

· Sales Executives

AT&T jobs offer training and employee resources that help support employee career paths, the release stated.

Click Here to apply.

