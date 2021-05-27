Can’t find a home to buy? More people are building instead

More people are choosing to build their own homes in South Florida as bidding wars push prices out of sight and existing homes remain scarce.

Sales for newly constructed homes have surged 113% compared with last year, according to Zonda Home, a market research company for the real estate industry.

It’s a shift escalated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as a newly built home is seen as a simpler, less complicated option than buying an existing home.

In the current torrid market, buyers of existing homes often are forced into bidding against waves of transplants who are arriving with wads of cash. With new construction, a buyer picks a lot, usually for a fixed price, and can customize the home with a developer from there, explained Tim Costello, CEO of Builder Homesite.

“In a good year, we might see a 10% increase in demand,” Costello said of the desire for new construction homes. “I haven’t seen anything like this in 20 years.”

The scarcity of land for building remains a problem in a region sandwiched between the ocean and the Everglades. Many developers are creating new communities in western Palm Beach County, in cities like Wellington, West Palm Beach, Jupiter and Royal Palm Beach, according to data from Zonda Home. The western areas of Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Delray Beach also have attracted a stream of new developments.

Broward County presents a more difficult challenge, with little open land remaining to the west. Developers are building on former golf courses and polo fields scattered around the county — in Hollywood, Miramar, Tamarac, Parkland and Margate.

Miami-Dade’s new construction is concentrated in Homestead, with other developments in Hialeah and unincorporated Redlands.

Between the three counties, nearly 29,000 homes are planned or under construction, according to Zonda Home:

—14,151 in 51 developments in Palm Beach County.

—5,360 in 32 developments in Broward.

—9,275 in 47 developments in Miami-Dade,

Among the most popular developments, based on sales:

—E11even Hotel and Residency, Miami.

—Westlake Community, Westlake.

—Lotus/Fiji, Boca Raton.

—Marbella, Miramar.

—Natiivo Miami, Miami.

—Sky Cove South, Westlake.

—Sky Cove, Westlake.

—Canaris at Downtown Doral, Doral.

—AquaBella/Harbor, Hialeah.

—Venezzia, Miami.

“Every one wants a single-family home if they can afford it,” said Brent Baker, division president of Pulte Group. “If their budget doesn’t allow it, then it’s a townhome.”

Building might be cheaper than an existing home, Realtors say. Newly built homes range from the low $300,000s to upwards of $800,000 in some parts of South Florida, with the median closing price coming in at $398,000.

The median price for all homes, including older ones, ranges from $466,000 to $515,000.

New homes also avoid some of the complications of an older home, among them bidding, renovations and repairs, explained Mike Pappas, CEO of The Keyes Co., a real estate company based in South Florida. With new construction, all of the products in the home are brand new.

As demand grows, however, buyers should be prepared to wait longer for their home to be ready. Rising labor costs, more expensive lumber and a shortage of supplies such as paint and windows are leading to delays of four to six weeks on the closing of the home, according to Mike Belmont, president of Minto Communities.

Minto Communities slowed the release of homes in the WestLake Community to be able to catch up with the rising costs of materials and the delays they can cause. So far this year, Minto has sold 114, homes, compared with121 by May last year.

Lumber prices have more than tripled since April of last year, brought on by stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures during the pandemic that caused lumber mills to slow down production, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Mills also didn’t anticipate the strength of the housing market during the pandemic and couldn’t ramp up production fast enough.

“I think our biggest challenge is keeping up with the rising cost of material,” Belmont said. “It’s taking longer to build a home, and we probably aren’t selling as many homes as we could right now.”