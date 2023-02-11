You can’t imitate our paint with a colour-matched rip-off, says Farrow & Ball boss

Farrow & Ball sells paint at nearly £100 for five litres - Andreas von Einsiedel/Getty Images Contributor

Farrow & Ball is installing paint mixing stations at DIY shops across Britain in an attempt to see off cheaper colour-matching by rivals such as Dulux.

It has now put 498 of the devices in stores across the UK and Europe, with participating chains including Brewers.

The company – famed for colours such as Mole's Breath, Setting Plaster and Mouse's Back – sells paint at nearly £100 for five litres.

It has long been plagued by shoppers printing out samples and using cheaper rivals' in-store colour-matching machines to get a similar shade for less.

Asked about colour matching by the likes of Dulux, Clare Dunbar, managing director at Farrow & Ball, said that this approach would never produce the same effect.

She said: “I would like there to be more understanding that it’s not really a match.

“They might be able to colour match and get something blended that will look something like a Farrow & Ball colour, but it won’t have that rich pigmentation, the chalky finish, the refraction of light that makes it a completely different experience.”

Many companies now offer services where they will replicate other brands’ colours and styles but for a lower price.

Ms Dunbar said: "It certainly won't have the properties that Farrow & Ball gives.

“I wouldn’t want people to be tricked into thinking they’re getting exactly the same from a cheaper supplier.

“Really for us, colour is 8pc of what’s in the tin. It’s the finishing touch. It's the other 92 pc that is the clever chemistry, the formulations, and the quality of the raw materials that give the total Farrow & Ball experience that will never be matched by anyone else.

“They're using cheaper raw materials, which is why there's a cheaper price.”

Ms Dunbar said by making its colours and finishes more readily available from more shops, the business hoped to dissuade customers from colour matching.

She added: "We’ve got 132 colours plus our archive. Trying to have ready mixed products of all of that is actually pretty difficult.

“That was when maybe somebody would go and colour match because maybe we didn't have Nancy's Blushes in a particular store they are in."

Farrow & Ball was founded in 1946 by John Farrow and Richard Ball in Dorset. It is still headquartered in the county.

The brand is known for its distinctive, heritage-style paints which are said to respond differently to light throughout the day, and its association with historic properties.

Farrow & Ball drew in record sales over the course of the pandemic, with an increase of 30pc in the year to March 2021 as locked down Britons spruced up their homes. That same year it was bought by Hempel, a Danish coatings supplier.

Ms Dunbar said Farrow & Ball's popularity had endured since the end of the pandemic owing to the ongoing number of people working from home at least some of the time.

She said: "People are trading up as they spend more time in their homes. They have a renewed relationship with the home after Covid.

"They've fallen in love with them all over again because they spend so much more time in them now. They are changing the spaces and spending more time investing in changing the spaces.

“People that were dissatisfied with their homes during Covid have now moved and that has also fuelled the [painting and decorating] market."

Greens and pinks had become particularly popular over recent months, Ms Dunbar said, adding the company had seen a rise in people painting not just their walls but the ceilings also, effectively "drenching" the rooms.

Farrow & Ball offers 132 different colours. It replaced 11 of them with new shades in September last year in the first shake up of its range in four years.

New additions included the likes of Eddy, a light grey "named after the circular currents enjoyed by wild swimmers as a natural jacuzzi"; and Kittiwake, said to be "a clean cool blue inspired by the wings of these noisy seabirds when seen in bright sunlight".