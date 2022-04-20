Some AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the 16 analysts covering AT&T, is for revenues of US$122b in 2022, which would reflect a disturbing 28% reduction in AT&T's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dive 23% to US$2.14 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$157b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.46 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about AT&T's prospects, administering a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$25.86, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on AT&T's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AT&T at US$41.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$14.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 28% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 1.9% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 1.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that AT&T's revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for AT&T. Unfortunately they also cut their revenue estimates for this year, and they expect sales to lag the wider market. That said, earnings per share are more important for creating value for shareholders. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of AT&T.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with AT&T's financials, such as a weak balance sheet. Learn more, and discover the 2 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

