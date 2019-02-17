AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio, Here’s Why

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

If you are an income investor, then AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) should be on your radar. AT&T Inc. provides communications and digital entertainment services. Over the past 10 years, the US$217b market cap company has been growing its dividend payments, from $1.64 to $2.04. Currently yielding 6.8%, let’s take a closer look at AT&T’s dividend profile.

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a reliable and steady dividend over the past decade, at a rate that is competitive relative to the other dividend-paying companies on the market. More specifically:

It is paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers

It consistently pays out dividend without missing a payment or significantly cutting payout

Its has increased its dividend per share amount over the past

It can afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It is able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future

High Yield And Dependable

AT&T currently yields 6.8%, which is high for Telecom stocks. But the real reason AT&T stands out is because it has a high chance of being able to continue to pay dividend at this level for years to come, something that is quite desirable if you are looking to create a portfolio that generates a steady stream of income.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. In the case of T it has increased its DPS from $1.64 to $2.04 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

AT&T has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 70%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 58% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 7.0%. Moreover, EPS is also forecasted to fall to $2.69 in the upcoming year. The lower EPS on top of a lower payout ratio will lead to a fall in dividend payment moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Next Steps:

There aren’t many other stocks out there with the same track record as AT&T, so I would certainly recommend further examining the stock if its dividend characteristics appeal to you. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for T’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for T’s outlook. Valuation: What is T worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether T is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there strong dividend payers with better fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

