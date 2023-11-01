T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Announce New Podcast 1 Year After Romance Scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes announced their new podcast in a joint Instagram post captioned, “How’s this for Instagram official?”

Former “GMA3” co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are preparing to break their silence one year after they were embroiled in a very public relationship scandal.

On Wednesday, the journalists announced in a joint Instagram post their new iHeartMedia podcast ― “Amy and T.J.” ― which is set to debut on Dec. 5. The post featured a photo of the two smiling while embracing each other.

“How’s this for Instagram official?” the caption read, with a hashtag ”#silentnomore.”

The upcoming podcast will intend to explore “meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture and everything in between,” a press release stated, adding that “nothing is off limits.”

“Amy and T.J.” will also mark the first time the couple will speak publicly since they became subjects of a media frenzy last year, according to the release.

Robach and Holmes’ romantic relationship was revealed publicly in November 2022 after the Daily Mail published photos of the pair having drinks and staying at a cottage in upstate New York.

They were taken off the air in December, before a spokesperson for ABC News announced the following month that the two were leaving the network.

Robach and Holmes were both married to other people when their involvement was initially reported. Neither of the former “GMA3” co-hosts have made a public statement about the status of their respective relationships before they got together.

Holmes reached a divorce settlement with attorney Marilee Fiebig last month.

Robach and Holmes have been celebrating their relationship on Instagram in recent weeks.

Last week, Holmes shared a slideshow of photos of him with his former “GMA3” co-host in a stadium watching the football team from his alma mater, the University of Arkansas. One photo showed him hugging Robach from behind.

Robach posted a photo to her Instagram account days prior that showed two seats with “reserved” signs with her and Holmes’ names. The post referenced the mascots for the University of Arkansas, and her alma mater, the University of Georgia.

She added the hashtag, “#truelove” to the caption of the post.

