T.J. Maxx shopper shoots self in foot after dropping gun in Alabama store

An Alabama woman’s trip to T.J. Maxx ended with a trip to the hospital.

Opelika Police on Monday responded to a reported accidental discharge of a firearm at the Tiger Town Outdoor Center store, about 25 miles northeast of Tuskegee, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Authorities found the 55-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, suffering a gunshot wound to her foot upon their arrival.

The woman had accidentally dropped the gun, causing it to discharge and strike her foot, said police.

She was then taken to the hospital for treatment. Her current condition was not mentioned in the post.

Police said the scene was cleared following their investigation, but did not detail what had preceded the incident.