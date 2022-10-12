T.J. Miller says Ryan Reynolds emailed him after he said the 'Deadpool' star was 'horrifically' mean on set

T.J. Miller and Ryan Reynolds at a fan screening of "Deadpool" at The Soho Hotel on January 28, 2016 in London, England. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Last week, actor T.J. Miller talked about a "weird" incident with "Deadpool" costar Ryan Reynolds.

In a new interview, Miller said it was "very cool" that he got an email from Reynolds the next day.

Miller said it was a "misunderstanding" and that it was a "bummer" the story became "clickbait."

Actor T.J. Miller said Ryan Reynolds emailed him and the two "Deadpool" costars "hashed it out pretty quickly" after news outlets picked up a story Miller told last week about an incident on their shared movie set.

"I think it's weird that he hates me," Miller said on the October 5 episode of "The Adam Carolla Show" podcast.

On Wednesday, a SiriusXM interview with Miller was published with the title "TJ Miller Makes up With Ryan Reynolds." In a two-minute clip, Miller says that he heard from Reynolds via email the day after the podcast episode started circulating.

"It was really cool, he emailed me the next day and kind of said it was, and it was, a misunderstanding," Miller said. "So I emailed him back and now it's like, fine."

Miller then went on to explain that he hadn't expected a response because he "wasn't thinking" about how his story about a weird memory from set would have "repercussions." Miller reiterated that he thinks Reynolds is funny and amazing in the "Deadpool" movies, but that all of those compliments didn't show up in the media reports.

"Because that's the clickbait," Miller said. "That's really a bummer."

Miller said Reynolds was "really cool about it" and that he's "a good dude."

"It was very cool for him to say, 'Hey I just heard that you were upset about this,'" Miller said of Reynolds. "I said, 'I'm not' and we hashed it out pretty quickly."

SiriusXM cohost Jim Norton asked Miller if he felt bad about the headlines saying Reynolds was "horrifically" mean on set. Miller said he only felt bad that it was "picked up and it was misconstrued" and that he felt he hadn't said anything that negative.

On last week's "The Adam Carolla Show" podcast episode, Miller had said he wouldn't work with Reynolds again.

"We had a really weird moment on 'Deadpool' where he said, 'Let's do one more take.' And then as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I'm Weasel," the comedian shared. "So he was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

Deadpool. 20th Century Fox

As Insider's Pauline Villegas reported, "though Miller didn't confirm, the 'Silicon Valley' actor implied he was not asked to return for the next movie in the 'Deadpool' franchise."

This wouldn't be the first time Miller had been removed from a franchise. In 2019, "How to Train Your Dragon" director Dead DeBlois told Insider that Miller's role was recast mid-production following reports of a sexual assault allegation and an arrest on charges of calling in a fake bomb threat.

"I was reluctant to make the change but it was a decision that came [from] on high, you know, tied to his headlines last year," DeBlois said in a 2019 interview with Insider. "So I went along with it, but it's regretful because he's such a comedic genius and he had given us some really great stuff."

"Deadpool 3" is set to come out in 2024 and is the first installment set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

