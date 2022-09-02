Burst pipes could prolong water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, mayor warns

JACKSON, Miss. – A nearly weeklong water crisis may not end when the city restores water pressure, according to Jackson's mayor.

The city's aging infrastructure could fail, leading to "rupturing of pipes across the city" as the water pressure increases, according to comments made by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba on Friday. It's the latest potential problem as efforts to restore running water to the city continue amid high temperatures.

Crews have been working to fix a pump at the city’s largest water treatment plant, which failed in August flooding, cutting off water to much of the city.

The new comments come as officials reported some progress. But even residents who do have water pressure will remain under an ongoing boil-water order due to poor water quality.

“More areas throughout Jackson now have some pressure,” the city said in a news release Friday. “Many are now experiencing normal pressure. Areas further from the plant and at higher elevations may still be experiencing low to no pressure.”

What's likely in store for Jackson's 150,000 residents: a long weekend of watching water boil for a minute before cooking, as they’ve done since July; hoping water bottles don't run out as they wait in sprawling water distribution lines amid 90-plus-degree heat; and having to shower with their mouths closed, as instructed by officials Thursday.

"I'm tired," said Derykah Watts, a lifelong Jackson resident and a senior at Jackson State University. "We are all very tired that we have to work so hard just to get water, something that should be readily available to any and everyone at any time."

Watts won’t even face the shower head.

“I don’t feel comfortable,” Watts told USA TODAY. “I spend most of my shower looking away so I'm not accidentally ingesting water.”

WATER CRISIS: Flooding broke open Jackson's water crisis, but it can't be disentangled from race, experts say

Story continues

It's like a game of Russian roulette, said Shirley Harrington, who also lives in Jackson.

“You don’t know if you’re going to wake up with water, don’t know if you got water, don’t know what condition the water is in,” Harrington said. “There’s so many statements: ‘Do not drink,’ ‘Do not use,’ ‘You can use, but don’t drink,’ so you’re like, ‘What do I really do?’”

Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments displays contaminated water in her kitchen in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Flooding in August bloated the Pearl River, causing pump failures at the city’s largest water treatment plant. The river was below flood stage Friday, and officials reported “significant” progress in repairing the water plant’s issues.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday seven water distribution sites staffed by the National Guard would be opening across the city. Lines throughout the week were long, with people getting turned away Tuesday after a site ran out of 700 cases of water in about two hours, CNN reported.

Resident Mary Huard said her child had to shift to online schooling when the district canceled classes due to weak water pressure. “We’re on a budget, we have to go buy water all the time," Huard said.

Bellhaven University also went virtual for the week with inconsistent water flow on campus. Millsaps College rented two sets of portable showers for 200 students living on the midtown campus.

MORE: Water crisis forces Jackson State team to leave campus before FAMU game

Dozens of local and regional organizations like the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, have stepped in to deliver bottled water. Mary Gaines, who stays in a senior living facility, was among those getting cases of free water Thursday.

Mary Gaines, left, a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments gets cases of water in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Watts is part of a mostly student-run organization helping people access clean water.

“Whether it's lack of transportation, you have a disability or you’re elderly, whatever the situation is, if you call our hotline, we are doing our best to get water out to you,” she said.

Meanwhile, business owners were concerned Jackson’s latest water crisis could bring an end to their livelihoods.

“This isn’t a new thing. It has been going on for me for like 20 years," said Derek Emerson, owner of Walker’s Drive-in.

The city has long grappled with water issues due to an aging, underinvested and neglected water infrastructure that has impacted Jackson's communities of color the most, where residents are 80% Black.

"Everybody is acting like this is a new situation. It’s not. It’s a ridiculous situation that should have been addressed 20 years ago," said Emerson. "The other towns are too close to move to. If something isn’t done, there isn’t going to be any business in Jackson."

Sarah Friedler, general manager of Brent’s Drugs, said the "overwhelming" impact on businesses was wearing people out.

"We can’t keep living and working like this," Friedler said. “Usually you try to hang on to some kind of hope, and I don’t know what that is right now and neither does anyone else."

MORE: Federal government, fellow Mississippians step in to help Jackson amid ongoing water crisis

Workers at the Highway 18 Walmart distribute the last of 6,000 cases of water to long line of residents in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

For the first time since Jackson’s latest water crisis unfolded, Gov. Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba united at a joint news conference Thursday. Lumumba previously criticized the state for not allocating extra funding to fix Jackson’s water infrastructure issues, MSNBC reported. He said Thursday the frustrations of Jackson’s residents are warranted.

“I just want to assure you that you have a unified front at this hour at this time endeavoring to fix it, not only work to ensure water reliability in the near future, but for the very distant future as well,” Lumumba said.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Nada Hassanein, USA TODAY; Wicker Perlis,The Mississippi Clarion Ledger

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jackson, Mississippi water crisis continues into Labor Day weekend