What Can We Make Of Télévision Française 1 SA’s (EPA:TFI) High Return On Capital?

Today we'll evaluate Télévision Française 1 SA (EPA:TFI) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Télévision Française 1:

0.13 = €238m ÷ (€3.4b - €1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Télévision Française 1 has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Télévision Française 1's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Télévision Française 1's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 8.9% average in the Media industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Télévision Française 1 compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Télévision Française 1 currently has an ROCE of 13%, compared to its ROCE of 4.1% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how Télévision Française 1's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTPA:TFI Past Revenue and Net Income, August 21st 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Télévision Française 1.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Télévision Française 1's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Télévision Française 1 has total liabilities of €1.5b and total assets of €3.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 44% of its total assets. Télévision Française 1 has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.