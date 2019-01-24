Is Télévision Française 1 SA (EPA:TFI) Potentially Underrated?

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Télévision Française 1 SA (EPA:TFI), it is a financially-sound company with a a great history high-grade dividend payments, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Télévision Française 1 here.

Excellent balance sheet, good value and pays a dividend

TFI’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that TFI manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. TFI appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1.37x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated. TFI’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its PE ratio of 11.2x, compared to the industry and wider stock market ratio, so potential investors can purchase the stock below its value.

ENXTPA:TFI PE PEG Gauge January 24th 19 More

TFI’s high dividend payments make it one of the best dividend stocks on the market, and its profitability ensures that dividends are well-covered by its net income.

ENXTPA:TFI Historical Dividend Yield January 24th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Télévision Française 1, there are three relevant aspects you should look at:

