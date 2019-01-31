I.T Limited (HKG:999) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we’ll evaluate I.T Limited (HKG:999) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for I.T:

0.20 = HK$760m ÷ (HK$5.9b – HK$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2018.)

So, I.T has an ROCE of 20%.

Does I.T Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, I.T’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 13% average in the Specialty Retail industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, I.T’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Our data shows that I.T currently has an ROCE of 20%, compared to its ROCE of 12% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for I.T.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect I.T’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

I.T has total liabilities of HK$1.7b and total assets of HK$5.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 29% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On I.T’s ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, I.T could be worthy of further investigation. You might be able to find a better buy than I.T. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).