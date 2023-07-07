We can’t lower Kansas City’s homicide rate without you. And nobody needs to know | Opinion

I read with great interest last week’s news story by The Star’s Glenn E. Rice and Katie Moore about the low rate of solution in Kansas City homicide cases.

I fully agree with Police Chief Stacey Graves, Mayor Quinton Lucas, Councilwoman Melissa Robinson and Marijana Kotlaja of the University of Missouri-Kansas City in their observations about low clearance rates and the lack of community cooperation with the police. Professor Kotlaja specifically mentioned fear of retaliation.

What was missing was mention of a widely recognized but poorly understood program that can help address each concern: Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers.

As a board member of Crime Stoppers, I often wrestle with the public’s incorrect perceptions of who we are, what we do and how we can help. It is vital to understand two central aspects of the program. First, we are not law enforcement. Second, anonymity is the bedrock principle of the 1,000-plus Crime Stoppers programs that exist in the U.S. and around the world.

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers is a 40-year-old, community-based 501(c)(3) organization, a subsidiary of the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission. It is housed in the Crime Commission offices. Like many nonprofits, we raise money through events. We also receive funding from many law enforcement agencies in the metropolitan area.

The program is managed day-to-day by a Kansas City Police Department detective who is assigned to the Crime Commission. This has been a constant since the program was started in Kansas City more than four decades ago. I am a retired law enforcement executive, as are several other board members, but we are far outnumbered by citizens who serve on the board.

The backbone principle of every legitimate Crime Stoppers program is the guarantee of anonymity for any person providing a tip. Since the birth of Crime Stoppers in 1976, this principle has been upheld in courts at all levels. Anonymity comes with another benefit: There is no fear that a tipster will have to testify in court. We only seek information that we can pass on to investigators.

How does that work? KC Crime Stoppers collects tips in a variety of ways: by phone, website, email, mobile app or QR code. The system is built to scrub any identifying information about the tipster. Callers will not be asked their name, and they should never offer their name. We uphold the same level of confidentiality you would expect from a pastor or a doctor, and this includes the detective who manages the operation.

Any tip that results in a felony arrest warrant or indictment is eligible for a cash reward, also paid in complete anonymity.

We at Crime Stoppers believe we can make an immediate difference in reducing violent crime in our community. We know there is valuable information out there that can help the police while protecting the identity of those who share that information through us.

You may dislike or distrust the police, but there really is no other place to turn. As noted by all in the article, if the community chooses not to assist law enforcement, crimes are more difficult — often impossible — to solve. The benefit we offer is that we talk to the police so you don’t have to.

We urge our civic and community leaders to promote Crime Stoppers as a vital partner in reducing violence. Thank you for your support.

J. Stephen Cox is immediate past chair of Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers.