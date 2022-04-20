‘I can’t do this.’ Man returns cash after robbing North Carolina dollar store, cops say

A man accused of robbing a Family Dollar in North Carolina let his conscience get the better of him when he returned the cash that he had just stolen from the clerk, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The 63-year-old walked into a Family Dollar in Wilmington on Saturday, April 16, and pulled out a handgun, demanding cash from the clerk, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

When the clerk handed over the cash, the man walked out the door, according to the sheriff’s office. But shortly after, he came back into the store and put the cash on the counter.

“I can’t do this,” he said to the clerk, according to the sheriff’s post.

When deputies responded to the store, they found the man in the parking lot trying to get back into his car, which was locked, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies arrested him on a charge of armed robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.

