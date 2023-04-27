‘I can’t do this.’ Man robbing bank has change of heart once he gets cash, NC cops say

A 69-year-old was robbing a North Carolina bank when he had a change of heart, according to deputies.

“I can’t do this,” the man reportedly said after he got the cash. “Call the police.”

The man then took a seat in the building’s lobby before he was brought into custody Tuesday, April 25, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said in a news release they responded at about 10:30 a.m. to a heist at a State Employees Credit Union. While at the Wilmington-area business, the man is accused of giving the teller “a note demanding money” and saying that he was armed with a gun.

But after the man got the cash, he stopped and asked someone to call the police, officials said.

The man was taken to jail and given a $25,000 bond. He faces a felony charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon, court records show.

