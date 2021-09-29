AT&T mandates COVID-19 vaccination for union-represented employees

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Wednesday it would require its union-represented employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering their work location, following a similar mandate for its management employees last month.

The U.S wireless carrier, one the largest employers of union-represented workers, said the Communications Workers of America (CWA)-linked employees must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 1, 2022. CWA represents more than 150,000 employees at AT&T.

Other major companies including Facebook Inc, Google and Microsoft Corp have also mandated vaccinations for employees as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus drives up infections in the United States.

Some companies have also been working to incentivize employees to get vaccinated through bonuses and other benefits.

Earlier this month, Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat company by sales, said that labor unions had agreed to support its requirement for U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November, adding it would offer new benefits to workers including paid sick leave.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • England's Isle of Wight was Isle of Fright, with two big dinosaur predators

    Fossils found on a rocky beach show there was double trouble on England's Isle of Wight about 127 million years ago, with a pair of large previously unknown dinosaur predators living perhaps side by side, both adapted to hunting along the water's edge. Scientists on Wednesday announced the discovery of fossils of the two Cretaceous Period meat-eaters - both measuring about 30 feet long (9 meters) and boasting elongated crocodile-like skulls - on the southwest of the island, one of Europe's richest locales for dinosaur remains. The second is named Riparovenator milnerae, meaning "Milner's riverbank hunter," honoring British paleontologist Angela Milner, who died in August.

  • BOJ's Kuroda projects economic recovery to pre-COVID levels by early 2022

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economy will continue to recover and could reach levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic by the end of this year or early in 2022, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday. With consumption weak and inflation well below its 2% target, however, the BOJ will maintain its massive stimulus regardless of the new government's policies, Kuroda said. "Whatever fiscal, regulatory or any other policies the new government pursues, the BOJ will continue to maintain extremely accommodative monetary policy in order to achieve its 2% price stability target as soon as possible," Kuroda said.

  • Cheryl Burke Felt "Shame" on COVID Diagnosis & Talks "DWTS" Return

    The "Dancing With the Stars" pro gets candid about coping with feelings of guilt surrounding her COVID-19 diagnosis. Will Cheryl & Cody be returning at some point?

  • Paris Fashion Week roars into its second full day

    Paris Fashion Week roared into its second full day Wednesday -- in shows that spanned grassy fields, gilded salons and Napoleon’s final resting place. The golden columns of the gilded Mona Bismarck Hotel set the mood for the oft-resplendent Rochas display to a reduced crowd of fashion insiders. It was the piece de resistance.

  • Truman Medical Centers' vaccine mandate results in resignations from less than 1% of total staff

    Truman Medical Centers' vaccine mandate results in resignations from less than 1% of total staff

  • Search Crews Begin Recovery Process After Missing Hiker Vaughn Fetzer's Body Found

    Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue crews are recovering the body of missing hiker Vaughn Fetzer after his body was found.

  • Three families mourn the loss of children to fentanyl: "We've all lost our boys"

    Three families living in Colorado Springs say there is a story behind every number recorded as a fentanyl related death. They shared those stories with Colette Bordelon to raise awareness and advocate for more education about the dangers of fentanyl.

  • Mel Tucker: Michigan State football a 'work in progress' ahead of Western Kentucky game

    Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker stresses discipline ahead of Western Kentucky game Saturday night at Spartan Stadium.

  • ‘Faint screaming’ and footprints lead rescuers to hiker missing in Texas national park

    Rescuers on horseback spotted the prints and followed them across Big Bend’s rugged terrain, until one rider thought they heard distant cries for help.

  • U.S. CDC calls for more COVID-19 vaccinations among pregnant women

    The CDC said its data showed https://bit.ly/39VfL5z only 31% of pregnant people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Although more pregnant women are now vaccinated, the CDC said uptake of vaccines for pregnant women has been lower compared to the general population. The health agency said in August pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on a new analysis that did not show increased risk for miscarriage.

  • Job searches for no vaccine requirement surge as mandates abound

    Job postings requiring employees to get vaccinated before applying are on the rise, and more and more firms say they'll terminate existing employees who refuse to get the jab.Why it matters: Corporate America is playing a key role in upping the U.S. vaccination rate. It'll get harder for those who are hesitant to avoid the shot as vaccination status becomes increasingly linked to livelihood.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The share of jo

  • American Airlines transitioning Triad reservations center to permanent home-based work

    With two-thirds of its Winston-Salem reservations agents already working from home, American Airlines decides to transition all its employees there to permanently remote.

  • FDA Leans Toward Authorizing Moderna Booster at a Half Dose

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc. coronavirus vaccine, satisfied that it’s effective in shoring up protection, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza S

  • Spirit AeroSystems seeks labor peace for production increase

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. hopes to solidify its production workforce to support what is expected to be significant output increases by its primary customers. According to a letter to employees, which was obtained by the WBJ, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers recently approached the company about its members that still have Boeing Co. pension plans that want to withdraw those funds. Spirit was spun off from Boeing (NYSE: BA) in 2005.

  • COTI mints new Cardano stablecoin called Djed

    COTI will create Cardano’s new stablecoin – Djed – which was trumpeted by umbrella company IOKH founder Charles Hoskinson at the weekend.

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Chinese tech firm accused of human rights violations sidesteps sanctions

    A tweak to U.S. export restrictions is letting a prominent Chinese tech company sidestep measures designed to punish the firm over its alleged involvement in the repression of Muslims within the country, records show.Why it matters: The artificial intelligence company SenseTime's strategy to bypass those measures shows how companies deemed national security risks — or accused of complicity in human rights abuses — can bypass U.S. restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market

  • Analysis: Auto industry wonders whether Ford-SK battery plants will sport the union label

    The plan for Ford Motor Co and Korean battery partner SK Innovation to build three battery plants in the United States, announced this week, will prompt a furious drive by labor leaders to organize the plants, potentially setting the tone for future union drives at auto industry factories in the U.S. South. The United Auto Workers (UAW) union, which represents about 150,000 hourly workers at the U.S. plants for General Motors Co, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV, is working to represent workers at battery plants. Union leaders have said Ford has a "moral obligation" to make sure battery plant jobs are good-paying union jobs.

  • A Midwest grocery chain said a 'challenging labor market' prompted plans to close most of its 111 stores an hour early every day. It's also paying bonuses of up to $600 to some workers.

    Schnucks on Monday said the labor market and "evolving customer shopping patterns" prompted a decision to shorten operating hours.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B