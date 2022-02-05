What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

Benzinga
·2 min read

After a disappointing January performance, U.S. stocks traded higher to kick off February despite ongoing concerns about inflation and rising interest rates.

On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 467,000 jobs in January, beating economist estimates of 150,000 jobs. Wages rose 5.7% year-over-year in January, adding to pressures on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively starting in March.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices surpassed $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014 in the past week, driven higher by a winter storm in Texas and concerns about potential supply disruptions if Russia invades Ukraine. Oil prices pushed higher even after OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed to boost oil production by 400,000 barrels per day.

An AT&amp;T employee works on high-speed Internet service.
An AT&T employee works on high-speed Internet service.

On Tuesday, AT&T announced it will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery. AT&T said it plans to cut its dividend by nearly 50%, and its shareholders will own 71% of the new Discovery-WarnerMedia company.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet traded higher after the company reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat and said it will be implementing a 20-for-1 stock split. The split is subject to shareholder approval and will be implemented on July 15.

Logging off

Shares of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms tumbled 26% on Thursday after the company issued disappointing 2022 guidance and said changes to Apple's privacy policies will cost Meta $10 billion in revenue this year.

In the week ahead, fourth-quarter earnings season continues with reports from Pfizer and BP on Tuesday and Walt Disney and CVS Health on Wednesday.

S&P 500 profit margins dropped from 12.9% in the third quarter to 12% in the fourth quarter as inflation continues to weigh on profits, according to FactSet.

Economic numbers

Following the encouraging jobs report, Wall Street will get more economic updates on Thursday when the U.S. Labor Department releases its January consumer price index reading and on Friday when the University of Michigan releases its preliminary February Michigan consumer sentiment index reading.

Benzinga is a financial news and data company headquartered in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • January jobs report: Payrolls jump by 467,000 as unemployment rate rises to 4.0%

    The U.S. Labor Department released its latest monthly jobs report Friday morning.

  • Jobs report: Huge beat, 467,000 jobs added in January after 125,000 expected

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report data from January's blowout jobs report.

  • Better Telecom Dividend Stock: Verizon or AT&T?

    A critical shoe just dropped today in the longtime rivalry between Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T). AT&T revealed its complete plan to spin off WarnerMedia to Discovery in the second quarter, forming a new company called Warner Bros. Discovery. This move could leave income investors wondering whether Verizon is now the more attractive telecom dividend stock.

  • U.S. Labor, Supply ‘Nightmare’ Seen Extending Into Second Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottThe helter-skelter playing out on U.S. factory floors from labor and supply shortages, transportation bottlenecks and th

  • Peloton shares surge on possible Amazon deal

    Shares of exercise bike maker Peloton have surged more than 30% on reports of a potential deal with e-commerce giant Amazon.A source familiar with the matter told Reuters Amazon is exploring an offer for the embattled company, which saw a surge in sales during lockdowns that has since petered out.Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported late on Friday that sportswear titan Nike is also evaluating a bid for Peloton, citing people briefed on the matter, who said the considerations were preliminary and that Nike hasn't held talks with Peloton.Peloton has not yet decided whether it will consider a sale, and did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.Neither did Nike, while Amazon declined to comment.First reported by the Wall Street Journal, the potential Amazon deal comes days after investor Blackwells Capital urged Peloton's board to sack its CEO and put itself up for sale.Peloton has tried to cushion the blow to its growth by reviewing the size of its workforce, "resetting" production levels, cutting the price of its popular bike and ramping up its ad spending, but growth remains stagnant.The reports also come on the heels of a blockbuster week for Amazon, which logged the largest ever leap in value for a U.S. company Friday, surging a record $190 billion by end of trading.

  • This Apartment REIT Expects Supersized Growth in 2022

    Equity Residential continued to face some pandemic-related headwinds in 2021. Overall, the apartment REIT's net operating income (NOI) declined by 8.1%, driven by lower lease rates and higher expenses, which more than offset improved occupancy. As a result, its normalized funds from operations (FFO) declined by $0.27 per share to $2.99 per share.

  • Conservative groups roll out ad hitting Democrats over masks, school closures

    The conservative groups State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) and N2America released an ad Thursday morning tying Democrats to school closures and mask requirements for students in the classroom, part of a six-figure national campaign launched last year. The 30-second ad, titled "Childhood," shows various clips of children watching adults attend crowded and maskless gatherings juxtaposed with masked children sitting in socially distanced...

  • Luxembourg asks Lebanon for information on central bank chief's finances -Lebanese source

    Lebanon received a letter from Luxembourg authorities asking for information relating to Lebanon Central Bank Chief Riad Salameh's bank accounts and assets, a senior Lebanese judicial source confirmed to Reuters. A spokesperson for Luxembourg's judiciary confirmed to Reuters in November https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/luxembourg-judicial-authorities-open-criminal-case-related-lebanon-central-bank-2021-11-15 it had opened "a criminal case" in relation to Salameh and his companies and assets, declining to provide further information at the time. A spokesperson for Luxembourg's judiciary and Lebanon's justice minister did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

  • World leaders: Who's coming, who isn't to Beijing Olympics

    The U.S., Britain and a handful of others aren’t sending dignitaries to the Beijing Winter Games as part of a diplomatic boycott, but the Chinese capital is still attracting an array of world leaders for Friday’s opening ceremony. — RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin is meeting Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of the opening ceremony, underscoring closer ties between Beijing and Moscow as they both face Western criticism and pressure. — EGYPT AND SERBIA: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic have growing frictions with the West over their authoritarian policies and human rights records.

  • Amazon Stock Soared—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    Oil prices continued their seemingly inexorable march higher. U.S. crude topped $92 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

  • Emboldened by a hot property market, sellers push real-estate agents to lower commission fees

    With so many sellers facing bidding wars for their homes, many Americans are finding they can negotiate the fees they pay to real-estate agents.

  • Automakers, chip firms differ on when semiconductor shortage will abate

    Automakers, including General Motors, Ford Motor and Hyundai Motor, predict a near two-year chip constraint will ease in the second half of 2022, but automotive chipmakers, on the other hand, expect a recovery to take longer. During their quarterly results reporting over the past two weeks, GM CEO Mary Barra projected the semiconductor shortage would diminish in the second half, Ford forecast a significant improvement in the second half after a first-quarter low in vehicle sales, and Hyundai predicted chip supply would return to normal levels in the third quarter of this year. But leading automotive chipmakers like NXP and Infineon forecast a supply squeeze to persist despite production increases.

  • AOC: 'No mystery' why it's hard to ban lawmaker stock trading

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance taped on Jan. 27, progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained why it's difficult to convince lawmakers to rein their own stock trading.

  • Top Retirement Strategies for Government Employees

    Retirement planning for federal, state, county, or municipal government employees can be confusing. Check out our guide that helps answer your questions.

  • GM planning a sub-$30,000 Ultium-based EV below the Equinox EV

    GM has a new compact electric vehicle on the way. It looks like the writing is on the wall for the Bolt EV.

  • MSU economist shows courage on road to making Fed history

    MSU professor Lisa Cook faces a GOP smear campaign in her historic nomination to the Federal Reserve. But supporters say she brings great expertise.

  • House passes bill to boost U.S. computer chip production in competition with China

    Democrats muscled through legislation in the House on Friday that they say positions the United States to better compete with China economically and on the global stage by strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry and shoring up strained supply chains.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    The Nasdaq Composite has dropped by 11% since the beginning of the year, and many tech giants have performed substantially worse. For instance, shares of streaming companies Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are down by 32% and 36%, respectively, since Jan. 1. There are good reasons why both of these companies have lagged the market, but even with the headwinds they have faced, both remain excellent long-term picks to buy in February and hold onto for a long time.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • How to reduce investing's gender gap: try talking about ethics

    Why have women lagged behind in finance, while their numbers grow in other professions? MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Women’s perception of unethical behavior among finance professionals may contribute to how underrepresented they are in the industry, according to a recently published article I co-authored with colleagues at Zhejiang University and Creighton University. We administered surveys to ne