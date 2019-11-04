T-minus one year

It's been quite the Monday for President Donald Trump: He's being sued for defamation. He revived "covfefe." And he seemed delighted by Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki wearing a "MAGA" hat at the White House.

But first, presidential elections are coming in hot: We are officially one year away from the 2020 presidential election. Here's what to expect over the next few months. ☑️

Impeachment inquiry: Yovanovitch says she was told to tweet support of Trump

The committees overseeing the impeachment inquiry of Trump released hundreds of pages of testimony Monday from the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, and a former State Department adviser, Michael McKinley. Their testimonies were the first in a series of transcripts that will be released from closed-door depositions that are part of the inquiry into whether Trump abused his office by soliciting foreign interference in U.S. elections. Yovanovitch said that before her ouster, Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, gave her some advice: Tweet her support of Trump.

From "bullying" to "go big or go home": 5 takeaways from Trump impeachment inquiry transcripts.

Hundreds of inmates freed in the largest mass release in US history

Four hundred and sixty-two inmates in Oklahoma were set to be released Monday after a law signed this year retroactively reduced the sentences for individuals who committed low-level crimes. Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office processed the recommendations for final approval. It is the largest mass commutation – or reduction of a sentencing – in U.S. history since President Barack Obama released 330 federal prisoners on his last day of office.

Airbnb Halloween party shooting: Manhunt for killer continues

The manhunt for the killer or killers who opened fire on a Halloween party at a California Airbnb rolled into Monday after the death toll rose to five and the short-term rental industry faced a series of rule changes. Since the tragic shooting, Airbnb's CEO has vowed to crack down on "party houses" – though the definition of "party houses" remains uncertain. Now people are asking how.

E. Jean Carroll, who alleges Trump raped her, sues the president

Columnist E. Jean Carroll filed a defamation lawsuit Monday against Trump, who she said raped her in a department store dressing room more than 20 years ago. Carroll, 75, first went public with the allegation against Trump in June, before the release of her book "What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal," which contains a description of the alleged assault. Trump denied the allegation and accused Carroll of inventing it to boost book sales. "It should be sold in the fiction section," Trump said. The lawsuit claims Trump's statements damaged Carroll's reputation and caused her professional harm.

Unrelated, a big Trump case is headed to the Supreme Court: Trump's fight to shield his tax returns and financial records from a prosecutor was rejected by a federal appeals court Monday, sending the case to a likely showdown at the Supreme Court.

E. Jean Carroll originally accused US President Donald Trump of sexual assaulting her in June 2019. Carroll claims the assault took place in the mid-1990s. Trump denies knowing Carroll. More

Shia LaBeouf credits an arrest for changing his life

Shia LaBeouf voiced a profound show of gratitude during his speech at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday. Accepting a screenwriting award for his autobiographical film, "Honey Boy," LaBeouf thanked the Georgia police officer who arrested him for public drunkenness in 2017. "I want to thank the police officer who arrested me in Georgia," said LaBeouf, who carried on speaking over laughs from members in the audience who thought he was joking. "For changing my life." LaBeouf, who is now sober, used time during his court-ordered rehab after the arrest to write the script.

Shia LaBeouf accepts the Hollywood breakthrough screenwriter award for "Honey Boy" at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards Sunday. More

