Can’t miss work? Don’t have a car? Here are valid excuses to miss jury duty in California

If you are an eligible U.S. citizen, you are required to respond to a jury duty summons. But what if you cannot make it to your summons date?

Here’s what the California Courts deem as reasons that allow you to be excused from jury service:

Am I eligible to serve on a jury in California?

California law states you are qualified to be a juror if you are:

A U.S. citizen.

At least 18 years old.

Can understand enough English to discuss the case.

A resident of the county that sent the summons.

Have not served on a jury in the past 12 months.

Not already on a grand or trial jury.

Not under a conservatorship.

Not in jail or prison.

Not on parole or probation for a felony.

Not registered as a sex offender.

Not convicted of wrongdoing while in public office and have not had your civil rights restored.

What are valid reasons to be excused from jury duty in California?

According to the California Courts website, “no one is exempt” from being chosen for jury duty because of their job, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation or economic status.

“Even if you are qualified to be a juror, you might still have what is called an ‘undue hardship,’” the website states. “An undue hardship is a difficult situation that prevents you from being able to serve.”

If you face an “undue hardship,” the courts website states you might be able to be excused from jury service or postpone the service to a later date.

According to the website, reasons you can be excused from jury service include:

You have no form of transportation.

You would have to travel a long distance to attend your court date.

You have a physical or mental impairment.

You provide care for a dependent and cannot afford to pay for care.

It would be a financial burden for you.

If you feel you are eligible for an excuse, the website states to mark the category on the summons and return it to the court as soon as possible.

“Even if you ask for an excuse, you may still be required to come to court to speak with the judge,” the website states.

Can I postpone my California jury duty service?

“Sometimes business or personal matters make it impossible to serve on the date shown on your summons,” the California Courts website states.

If you are not able to appear on the date given to you for jury duty, you can ask to postpone your service.

The jury summons will provide directions to request service postponement, the website states. You must then give the earliest date you will be available to serve.

