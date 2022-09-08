T-Mobile announces $14 billion share buyback

A T-Mobile employee assists a customer as holiday shopping accelerates at the King of Prussia Mall
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc on Thursday announced a $14 billion share buyback program that will run till September next year, as it seeks to reward shareholders after faring better than rivals.

Its shares advanced 2.8% to $149.47 in aftermarket trading. The stock has jumped 25.3% for the year so far, compared with a 9.7% drop in rival AT&T and Verizon's 20.5% slump.

T-Mobile's free cash flow is poised for growth in the coming years, analysts have said, as costs related to the buyout of rival Sprint Corp wind down and more customers sign up for the telecom firm's 5G networks at competitive prices.

The buyback announcement comes a day after T-Mobile announced the sale of its wireline business to Cogent Communications Holdings Inc in a bid to focus more on 5G.

The repurchases are expected to be made from available cash on hand and proceeds of one or more debt issuances or other borrowings, the company said.

In its investor day last year, T-Mobile executives had said the company expects free cash flow growth to support $60 billion in stock buybacks from 2023 to 2025.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Peru economy can grow target-busting 4.3% next year, finance minister says

    Peru can achieve economic growth of 4.3% in 2023, beating official forecasts that are already optimistic, thanks to a new economic package, Finance Minister Kurt Burneo said on Thursday. "We are talking about around 4.3% (growth)," Burneo told Reuters in an interview, a previously unreported figure that comes after the government unveiled an economic package that he says will significantly boost the economy. Peru’s finance ministry said in August that the country would grow 3.5% in 2023, much higher than the average estimate of 2.8% as compiled by Refinitiv.

  • GameStop’s FTX Partnership Draws Wave of Retail Trader Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp.’s partnership with Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX US cryptocurrency exchange is fueling a flurry of buying from retail investors who are pumping their bets on popular social media.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades,

  • U.S. firms see tentative progress on inflation and labor supply, Fed says

    The U.S. central bank released its latest summary of feedback from business contacts nationwide as it mulls whether to proceed with a third straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike at its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting or go with a still larger-than-usual 50-basis-point rise in its bid to quash high inflation. "Overall labor market conditions remained tight, although nearly all Districts highlighted some improvement in labor availability," the Fed said in its survey, known as the "Beige Book," which was conducted across its 12 districts through Aug. 29. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard earlier on Wednesday said the central bank would maintain tight monetary policy "for as long as it takes" to get inflation down but did not address the upcoming policy meeting.

  • New York Stock Exchange goes silent for Queen

    STORY: A large screen showed an image of the Queen along with the years of her birth and death.Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.

  • Cogent (CCOI) Inks Deal to Buy T-Mobile's Wireline Business

    The buyout will enable Cogent (CCOI) to strengthen its legacy wireline business with an ownership of network assets.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch From the Promising Toys & Games Industry

    The Zacks Toys - Games - Hobbies industry benefits from robust demand for sports toys, fashion dolls and accessories, and STEM toys. Stocks like HAS, MAT and JAKK are well-positioned to tap the surge in demand.

  • Chip Delivery Times Shrank in August, But Some Shortages Drag On

    (Bloomberg) -- Chip delivery times shrank again in August, a sign the global shortage is easing further, but some types of semiconductors remain hard to find.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureLead times -- the gap betwee

  • Botox rival can be 'more broadly used' in therapeutics: Revance CEO

    Revance CEO Mark Foley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the therapeutic company's anti-wrinkle Daxxify treatment, its multi-use purposes, and its competition with traditional Botox injections.

  • Citigroup wins appeal over mistaken Revlon wire transfer

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Citigroup Inc is entitled to recoup about $500 million of its own money that it accidentally wired Revlon Inc lenders three years early, a U.S. appeals court said on Thursday. Reversing a lower court ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said it was improper to give the lenders a "huge windfall" by letting them keep Citigroup's money, and that they had been on notice the wiring was a mistake. Citigroup, acting as Revlon's loan agent, had in August 2020 intended to make a $7.8 million interest payment on a loan for billionaire Ronald Perelman's now-bankrupt cosmetics company, but instead paid off the $894 million loan though it was not due until 2023.

  • Seniors Can Make This Much Retirement Money Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Wish ditches new CEO after just 7 months

    Struggling e-commerce company Wish announced Thursday afternoon that its chief executive is departing the company immediately, only seven months after he was named to the post.

  • Stocks on the move after hours: RH, DocuSign, Zumiez

    RH, Zumiez, and DocuSign were just some of the companies on the move in after hours trading on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims

    Burry, who repeatedly sounded the alarm on the boom in speculative assets, checked off his forecast of the bubble bursting as another correct call.

  • Trump's Truth Social steps closer to a financial cliff

    Former president Donald Trump's website Truth Social is barreling toward a financial cliff that could see its main lifeline disappear. A Trump-allied investment company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., asked shareholders this week to approve a one-year extension for its merger with Trump's company while it fends off multiple federal investigations.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But at a special meeting Tuesday, the

  • Aerospace Supplier Catches Rare Double Downgrade. It’s Good for Boeing.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag double downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to Sell from Buy, skipping the Hold rating entirely.

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • 3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.