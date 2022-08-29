Apple TV+ is here to stay on T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan

T-Mobile is offering those on the Magenta Max plan another perk. Starting on August 31st, Apple TV+ will be included with the plan. The carrier previously offered users on certain plans a year of access. However, this is an ongoing promotion. T-Mobile says customers will be able to stream Apple TV+ at no extra cost as long as they remain a Magenta Max subscriber.

For several years, T-Mobile has bundled Netflix access with certain plans. Magenta Max members also get a year of Paramount+, along with YouTube TV and Philo discounts. Meanwhile, Magenta subscribers will get six months of Apple TV+.