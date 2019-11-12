T-Mobile CEO John Legere on what's next following Sprint merger

T-Mobile USA CEO John Legere has surfaced as the possible new CEO at WeWork, where he would follow the troubled tenure of co-founder Adam Neumann. The Wall Street Journal reported that Legere is in discussions with the office-sharing startup, which was bailed out recently by SoftBank Group.

The topic of succession at T-Mobile came up during a sit-down Legere had with USA TODAY's Ed Baig last week, fresh off the announcements that T-Mobile would be flipping the switch on its 5G network on Dec. 6, Legere was joined in the conversation by T-Mobile president and COO Mike Sievert to discuss the remaining obstacles to T-Mobile's pending merger with Sprint and to make the case that the merger will result in more, not less competition, and more jobs. SoftBank already holds a major stake in Sprint.

The Journal article stated that there's no guarantee Legere would take on the WeWork challenge.

Though the T-Mobile-Sprint deal has now been blessed by both the Justice Dept. and Federal Communications Commission, a number of states’ attorneys general have sued to block the merger, with a trial set to begin Dec. 9.

"We announced at the time of the (Sprint) transaction that we were pre-naming me CEO and Mike as president and COO, Legere said. "We certainly also thought that the deal would be done a year ago."

Legere went on to joke that "if this transaction goes on 10 more years, I'll be in my 70s." And while WeWork never came up, Legere said that when it comes to new T-Mobile, "There's always a lot of good strong speculation about succession and things."

The conversation around the aftermath of T-Mobile's latest announcements, edited for clarity and brevity, also touched on newly announced initiatives that are contingent on merger approval: a prepaid $15 a month budget offering, and plans to give away internet access to first responders, and low-income families with school-age kids.

USA TODAY: Where do things currently stand with the states?

Legere: We’ve recently had two states withdraw from the trial, Colorado and Mississippi. And that was purely based upon meeting with the AG's, talking the things that are important to them: competition, rural buildouts, price protection. At the federal level, we've made very deep commitments about our spending, and our 5G buildout and jobs. And, in effect, we bring that down to a state level. And we’re continuing to have those discussions.

I think that collectively gives, for example, the New York attorney general a lot to think about.

If you don't settle, you go to trial. If (our opponents) "win," what do you win? What happens to Sprint, what happens to Dish Network (which is purchasing Sprint’s prepaid brands Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile), what happens to competition, what happens to 5G? So, the dialogue continues.

USA TODAY: The full 5G capabilities that you say will come as a result of the merger--14 times the capacity of standalone’s T-Mobile--assumes the merger goes through?

Legere: Feel free to assume the merger goes through.

Part of what people are trying to sort out right now is, "hey what’s going to happen to the low end of the market? Is T-Mobile going to be competing down at that low end?" So, we answered that question (with the $15 plan).

USA TODAY: Pricing is always a big deal for consumers. But will we also continue to see the extra “goodies” that consumers have become accustomed to in a competitive market? Streaming services and such?

Sievert: It’ll be the kinds of things you’ve seen in the past, but more. That’s what we mean when we use this phrase, "The Un-carrier, super-charged." And the reason for it is very simple: This network will have massive capacity, and, at the end of the day, capacity is what allows us to do those things.

Legere: Our T-Mobile Tuesdays (weekly discounts) is one of the most incredible things that we’ve done with customers. I sit there some weeks and I say, "so this week, a free Whopper, flowers, tacos at Taco Bell, Shell gas discounts, LiveNation discounts, Booking.com, and I think to myself that’s just this week." Some people are so religious about Tuesdays (it's like) a celebration every week. And the relationship we have with those customers through the app and their engagement is so deep. And every single week we can up the ante anytime we want.