T-Mobile CEO: Our goal is to 'offer the best network experience and the best value'

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said his company is ready for the 5G wars to truly commence.

"Well, look, our goal as we've stated since combining and creating the new T-Mobile is to be the only company in the history of this industry to be able to simultaneously offer the best network experience for consumers and businesses, and the best value, and then ultimately that would translate into growth and value creation for our shareholders," Sievert explained on Yahoo Finance Live. "That's what we're positioned to do not just right now with this two to three year head start [on 5G], which has been so much on showcase this week, but for the duration of the 5G era."

Sievert's comments put a cap on a whirlwind of dueling press releases and investor days in the telecom space following the conclusion of the government's closely watched C-Band spectrum auction.

T-Mobile (TMUS) spent about $9.3 billion on spectrum to help build out its 5G network. That put T-Mobile in third place for total spending at the auction, as it acquired a sizable chunk of high-speed spectrum as part of its Sprint deal. AT&T spent $23.4 billion, putting it in second place for the auction. Leading the pack was Verizon Communications at $45.4 billion.

“Today is one of the most significant days in our 20-year history. This was a highly successful auction for Verizon — a once in a lifetime opportunity — and I am thrilled with what we were able to accomplish," Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said in a statement at the company's Wednesday investor event.

The three main telecoms are now seen as fully ready for battle for 5G supremacy.

In trademark brash T-Mobile form, the company provided some bullish long-term forecasts for investors to chew on at a Thursday evening investor event. The company sees service sales reaching $61 billion to $62 billion in 2023, up $1.5 billion at the mid-point of its prior forecast. Service sales in 2026 are projected to hit $70 billion.

T-Mobile posted service sales of $50.4 billion in 2020.

Adjusted operating profits are pegged at $28 billion to $29 billion, up from prior guidance of $25 billion to $27 billion. They are seen climbing to $36 billion by 2026.

The company notched adjusted operating profits of $24.6 billion in 2020.

To reach those targets, T-Mobile outlined $1.5 billion more in Sprint deal cost synergies than its prior forecast, a deeper coverage push into small towns and market share gains in the enterprise and home broadband space. The company plans to complete the rollout of its 5G network by the end of 2023, also a factor in the company's upbeat guidance as it tries to attract more subscribers.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert answers caller questions during the T-Mobile Q4 and Full Year 2020 earnings call on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from Bellevue, Wash. (Stephen Brashear/AP Images for T-Mobile)

As for the nation's largest carrier Verizon (VZ), it laid out aggressive goals of its own this week as it puts the latest C-Band auction in the rearview mirror.

Over the next 12 months, Verizon said it expects to have incremental 5G bandwidth via its new spectrum available to 100 million people in 46 markets. Over 2022 and 2023, the coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people. By 2024, more than 250 million people are projected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum.

Meanwhile, by year-end Verizon expects to cover 15 million homes with its home broadband product. That is seen reaching 30 million homes by the end of 2023. The company's 5G business internet is now available in three markets on mmWave with a goal of being in 20 more markets before year-end.

Verizon outlined growth of 2% or more in service and other revenue for 2021. That will accelerate to 3% growth or more in 2022 and 2023, then to 4% or more in 2024. The company said it would commit an additional $10 billion in capital expenditures over the next three years to support its C-Band deployment.

“Our growth model is based on a clear vision: We are a multi-purpose network company with the best networks architected by the best engineers on the planet. This idea of a multi-purpose network at scale is our strategic foundation to maximize growth and put us in a position to realize the best return on investment in the fully-networked economy," Vestberg added.

AT&T (T) perhaps had the least glitziest of investor releases of the lot. The company said Friday it will begin deploying its C-Band spectrum this year. And it reiterated its 2021 financial guidance shared in January.

