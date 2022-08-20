T-Mobile Emerges as Hedge Fund Favorite With Stock on a Tear

Jeran Wittenstein and Subrat Patnaik
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- With traders fixated this week on wild swings in meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond and mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials, it was easy to miss under piles of regulatory disclosures that hedge funds have been quietly buying T-Mobile US Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The mobile phone carrier was the biggest position at Steven Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management at the end of the second quarter. In total, at least 25 hedge funds had 5% or more of their equity investments in the stock, according to a Bloomberg analysis of quarterly 13F filings. At Tekne Capital Management, the position was 18% of its book.

Anyone paying attention has watched T-Mobile steadily rise up the leaderboard of the Nasdaq 100 in a year in which technology and communications stalwarts have been pummeled amid soaring interest rates and slowing economic growth. The stock has gained 26%, far outpacing the performance of broad markets. The Nasdaq 100 is down 19% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is down 11%.

T-Mobile is benefiting from a banner year for mobile phone subscribers attracted by its cut-rate service plans at a time when high inflation is taking a bite out of consumers’ paychecks. After years of lagging behind peers like Verizon Communications Inc. in network quality, T-Mobile is also gaining from investments in spectrum and its 2020 acquisition of Sprint, according to analysts.

“T-Mobile has gained a 5G network advantage, and is no longer just a value leader but can compete and win on network quality as well,” said Ric Prentiss, an analyst at Raymond James.

Another T-Mobile feature that could be making the stock attractive to hedge fund managers: the company is in a good position to splurge on its own shares.

Unlike Verizon and AT&T, T-Mobile doesn’t pay a dividend, which gives the company more flexibility to allocate capital. At the same time, earnings are on the rise thanks to synergies from the Sprint combination and subscriber growth. Profit is projected to more than double next year to $6.44 per share, according to the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“One of its great advantages is that it’s not burdened by the dividend and so it can return cash to shareholders in whatever is the most efficient way,” said Craig Moffett, analyst at research firm MoffettNathanson. “Most investors would say that the share repurchase program that is expected to start later this year will be a more efficient and more attractive path to cash return than a dividend would be.”

More than four-fifths of the analysts on Wall Street that cover the stock have a buy rating, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. By contrast, fewer than half of analysts recommend buying Verizon and AT&T. The average price target for T-Mobile implies a gain of about 19% from Friday’s closing price.

No Bargain

Hedge funds weren’t the only buyers of T-Mobile in the second quarter. Deutsche Telekom purchased $2.4 billion of shares from Softbank Group Corp., taking it closer to its goal of holding a majority of the company. The German telecommunications giant held 48% of T-Mobile’s outstanding shares, Deutsche Telekom said in April.

Of course, T-Mobile shares don’t come cheap. Priced at 30 times earnings projected over the next 12 months, it’s more than three times more expensive than AT&T and Verizon and could be vulnerable to a reversal if momentum shifts.

Though T-Mobile has seen “great” business growth this year, it’s still “extremely expensive,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at the Bahnsen Group. It’s a “speculative play, more than it’s a stable value play.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed has been 'notoriously bad' at committing to forward-looking plans: Strategist

    Kristina Hooper, Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist, discussed the Fed’s potential plans for future rate hikes amid soaring inflation.

  • Do Kwon's Terra trauma and drama lives to see another day

    For example, the Terra/LUNA collapse back in May. So when Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon resurfaced to speak publicly — after being somewhat silent following one of the biggest downfalls in the crypto industry — emotions were flowing for many. Hello and welcome back to the Chain Reaction podcast, where we unpack and explain the latest crypto news, drama and trends, breaking it down block by block for the crypto curious. This week, Jacquelyn and Anita dove into Coinage’s interview with Kwon, Galaxy Digital terminating its $1.2 billion proposed acquisition of BitGo and Crypto.com laying off more people while also registering with United Kingdom’s financial services regulator.

  • These Are the 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought in 2022

    Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak-to-trough plunge since its record-closing high in November of 34%. While bear market declines are known for sending nervous investors scurrying to the sidelines, they're just the opportunity successful money managers use to pounce. Just ask Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett.

  • Greece's exit from enhanced EU scrutiny ends 12 years of pain - PM

    Greece's exit on Saturday from the European Union's so-called enhanced surveillance framework for its economy ends 12 years of pain and allows the country greater freedom in policy making, its prime minister said. Greece's economic performance and policies have been closely monitored under the framework since 2018 to ensure it implemented reforms promised under three international bailouts - totalling more than 260 billion euros ($261 billion) - from the European Union and the IMF between 2010 and 2015. EU officials had confirmed Saturday's exit earlier this month, saying Athens had delivered on the bulk of its commitments.

  • GM Reinstates Dividend, Share Buybacks After Two-Year Hiatus

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is reinstating its dividend -- at a sharply reduced level -- and resuming share buybacks more than two years after they were suspended to preserve cash in the early days of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedWhite House Says Zelenskiy Should Join G-20 If Putin AttendsStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapXi and Putin to Attend G-

  • This Asset Has a 9.62% Yield, Guaranteed

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Eye Opener: Strong storm system moving through Gulf of Mexico

    Tropical storm warnings have been issued in northeastern Mexico and parts of Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. Also, Russia and Ukraine are accusing each other of staging a false flag attack at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.

  • BlackRock warns Wall Street watchdog new ESG rule could harm investors

    The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc. warned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week that its proposed rules aimed at fighting "greenwashing" by fund managers will confuse investors. BlackRock made the claims in a letter filed this week in response to a SEC May proposal to stamp out unfounded claims by funds about their environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) credentials. The rules also aim to create more standardization around ESG disclosures.

  • Walmart expands abortion coverage for U.S. employees

    In a Friday memo to its 1.6 million U.S. employees that was seen by Reuters, the retailer said its self-insured healthcare plans will now cover abortion "when there is a health risk to the mother, rape or incest, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or lack of fetal viability." Company employees and their family members will also have their travel costs paid for, if they cannot access a covered legal abortion within 100 miles of their location, according to the memo. A host of other companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Amazon.com Inc and Walt Disney Co have also expanded their insurance policies to offer travel benefits to U.S. employees who may need to access out-of-state abortion services.

  • How to Tell if The Stock Market Is Crashing

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Where political divisiveness can be found in the investing world

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer looks at how 19 Republican attorneys general are scrutinizing BlackRock's ESG investments, and how politics have made its way into the investing world.

  • How EVs Could Be a Game Changer for This Steel Supplier

    GrafTech's stock has been decimated this year based on macroeconomic concerns, creating an opportunity to buy the dip.

  • Senate Democrats recently proposed $21B in new COVID-19 funding — here are 3 healthcare stocks that could be poised to pop

    The pandemic isn’t over. These stocks could pop again.

  • Construction Partners' Growth Opportunities Prompts 40% Price Target Boost By This Analyst

    Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown raised the price target for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) to $35 (an upside of 17%) from $25 while maintaining the Strong Buy rating on the shares. The analyst believes the compounding benefits of organic and external growth opportunities set the stage for material upside to numbers in out years. To this point, ROAD is largely levered towards highly recurring milling and paving services, he noted. Brown states that ROAD's advantageous geograph

  • Survey finds 50% of companies want to cut headcount: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, August 19, 2022.

  • Covid Stocks Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax Face Their Next Challenge, And It's Worth Billions

    The Biden administration is planning to stop paying for Covid vaccines and treatments, a move that could buoy some Covid stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Growth Stocks for Long-Term Income

    These stocks have the ability to raise their dividends at a high level each year, while they also have solid yields right now.

  • Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P Snap Weekly Win Streaks as Tech Slumps

    The 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since late July after Fed officials chimed in on rate hikes.

  • 'Starting to turn’: Cooling labor market shifts power back to bosses

    In the absence of structural change, workers' post-pandemic golden era is fading fast.

  • Riot Blockchain Earned $9.5M for Not Mining During Texas Heatwave

    Bitcoin mining firm Riot Blockchain mined 318 bitcoins in July, 28% fewer than last July, as it shut some operations to accommodate the high energy demand during the heatwave in Texas. The miner gained $9.5 million in power credits and other benefits from the curtailment. Riot Blockchain Vice President of Capital Markets discusses the state of the mining industry and potential impact of the upcoming ETH merge on the sector.