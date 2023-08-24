T-Mobile will lay off 5,000 employees
Wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday it plans to cut 5,000 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce.
Wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday it plans to cut 5,000 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce.
The Wireless Pro from Rode includes a lot of user-requested features -- from a charging case to 32-bit float audio. But at $399 it comes at premium.
Here’s a list of the best multi-device wireless chargers you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Here's what to look for when buying a wireless phone charger, as well a list of the best wireless chargers you can buy right now.
Amazon has teamed up with Boost Infinite, a wireless carrier owned by Dish Wireless, and will launch a storefront to make its SIM kits more accessible.
If you've been looking to pick up a spare gamepad for your Xbox Series X/S or PC, Microsoft's official Xbox Wireless Controller is on sale for $44.
Even reviewers with arthritis swear by this 'Shark Tank'–approved gadget.
Stocks were lower on Thursday as investors digested hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve that warned interest rates will be higher for longer than initally anticipated.
The average 30-year mortgage rate jumped to 7.23% this week, up from last week's 7.09%, according to Freddie Mac.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — save over 70% right now.
As Amazon’s Prime Video gears up for its second year as the exclusive rights holder to NFL’s Thursday Night Football (TNF), the streaming service hopes to give fans a more enhanced viewing experience with a slew of new AI-driven features. During a demo with Prime Video executives, TechCrunch learned about the AI elements coming to TNF this season, as well as the first Black Friday NFL game and when viewers can expect HDR video quality.
Nvidia stock is roaring like many did during the 1990s bubble. But this time around, the hype around new chips is happening in a more mature demand environment.
Dollar Tree tanks as profits get squeezed partly due to higher theft.
Weekday wants to change that with a hiring platform focused on referrals and references through job seekers’ social graphs. Weekday was a member of YC’s winter 2021 batch. Weekday was founded in 2021 by Amit Singh, Anubav Malik and Chetan Dalal after the three ran into challenges hiring for a previous startup.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
A look at how the big moment came together and whether Samantha Jones will return to the "Sex and the City" universe.
"I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever," Vanessa Bryant said in the announcement.
What is an AED? Using one can save a life, according to experts.
Snag a pair of high-performance, high-power buds for less than the cost of dinner.
One prominent bank analyst said loan losses from credit cards and auto loans could be a bigger issue for banks than commercial real estate.
Shares of Better.com are getting hammered into the ground Thursday morning after the digital mortgage company completed its long-delayed SPAC merger and began to trade as a public company for the first time. Mortgage interest rates were lower, the housing market had not slowed so dramatically, and the company was coming off a year in which it claimed to have notched $500 million in profits.