T-Mobile promises 200 million Americans will have access to faster 5G this year

Ina Fried
·2 min read

T-Mobile on Thursday pledged that 200 million people in the U.S. will have access to a fast version of 5G wireless service by the end of the year, a far larger number than can be expected from AT&T or Verizon.

Why it matters: Long the upstart challenger, T-Mobile has a strong network story when it comes to 5G, thanks to its possession of a key swath of mid-band spectrum —which offers a good balance of faster speed and decent coverage compared to other chunks of airwaves.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: Each of the major carriers is making fresh 5G commitments this week, increasing the number of people they hope to reach with different flavors of the high-speed wireless technology.

  • Verizon detailed its 5G plans on Wednesday, including how it plans to use the $53 billion in spectrum it bought in a recent government auction as the airwaves become available. It plans to offer midband service in 46 markets this year, per CNET.

  • AT&T holds its investor event Friday. It has been faster than Verizon at rolling out broad 5G coverage, but not as fast as T-Mobile. Also, like Verizon, it is relying on just-acquired midband spectrum to build out its network.

Meanwhile: T-Mobile also boosted its expected cost savings from the Sprint merger. Executive VP John Freier said that won't necessarily mean job cuts, as much of the savings have come from network redundancies and closing retail locations.

  • T-Mobile plans to open at least 200 more stores this year as it expands into more rural and suburban areas, Freier said.

Go deeper on 5G technology with our video short course.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Widens Lead in 5G With C-Band Spectrum Win

    T-Mobile (TMUS) secures an average of 40 MHz of C-Band in key areas that are home to about 225 million people.

  • Verizon to Tap Debt Market to Pay $36 Billion Tab on 5G Airwaves

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. made an $8.2 billion payment to the U.S. Treasury Wednesday and expects to go to the debt market to help finance the remaining $36 billion due this month for airwaves that the phone giant needs to accelerate growth.“We expect to access the public debt market as soon as possible, assuming favorable conditions,” Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis said on an webcast Wednesday with investors. Verizon raised $12 billion in a bond sale in November and has set up a $25 billion bank facility to help cover the largest splurge of airwaves ever.The largest U.S. wireless carrier, Verizon is chasing rival T-Mobile US Inc., which holds as much as a year lead in the some of the key midband frequencies crucial to the new 5G wireless services that all of the carriers are developing. Verizon committed $45 billion last month in the record federal airwaves auction.The carrier expects to its revenue growth to double to 4% by 2024, riding on a wave of new 5G services. But that will come with higher costs. Verizon plans an additional $10 billion in capital expenditures over three years as it expands its 5G network. The costs are expected to reduce profit by 10 cents a share next year and 20 cents a share in 2023.The airwaves are prized for their ability to travel far and carry lots of data. They are expected to drive years of new revenue growth when deployed for next-generation mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, health-care equipment and manufacturing facilities.The company said Wednesday it will cover 100 million people with its new 5G C-band and millimeter-wave networks by year-end and reach coast-to-coast coverage by 2024.After years of passing up large M&A deals like those engineered by AT&T Inc., Verizon has made a huge bet on its network under the assumption that consumers and businesses will adopt 5G services.“We are in a scaling mode right now,” Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg when he concluded the investor presentation.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Smartphones can do you physical harm, Israeli study finds

    Browsing social media apps on smartphones makes you more likely to grind your teeth, sleep poorly and suffer from jaw pain, an Israeli study has found. The Tel Aviv University study of 600 Israelis compared the behaviour of regular smartphone users to those with so-called kosher phones, which are stripped of social media and other forbidden apps. Kosher phones are widely used by Israel’s ultra-orthodox community, allowing them to make phone calls and in some cases basic internet access without falling foul of strict religious practices. According to Tel Aviv University, 24 per cent of regular smartphone users experienced teeth grinding during the day, compared to just six per cent of kosher phone users. The study also reported that 29 per cent of regular smartphone users reported jaw pain, compared to 14 per cent of kosher phone users. Kosher phone users also appeared to get much better sleep than regular smartphone users, with only 20 per cent complaining that they keep waking up during the night. “We believe these symptoms are related to FOMO, fear of missing out,” Dr Pessia Friedman-Rubin, a scientist at Tel Aviv University’s dental school, told the Times of Israel. “People are constantly using their phones because they are worried they will miss something, and check WhatsApp, Facebook and other apps,” she added. “We didn’t just find differences between the groups, but also clear patterns showing that the more you use your smartphone the more likely you are to hurt from jaw pain, grind your teeth, and wake in the night,” Dr Friedman-Rubin said. She said she hoped that the study would make people more aware of the fact that technology can be damaging to a person’s physical health, as well as their mental health. “We are of course in favour of technological progress, but as with everything in life, the excessive use of smartphones can lead to negative symptoms,” she said.

  • Gary Bettman reminds us of certain realities in NHL media blitz

    In his media blitz, Bettman provided important updates on the league's processes, but also reminded us of the certain realities of a business still recovering from a damaging financial year.

  • Climate change: 'Default effect' sees massive green energy switch

    When suppliers make green energy the default choice, consumers stick with it even if it's costly.

  • Verizon To Fund $36B 5G Airwaves Payment Via Debt: Bloomberg

    Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) paid $8.2 billion to the U.S. Treasury Wednesday and intends to raise an additional $36 billion in debt to fund the airwaves payment, Bloomberg reports. What Happened: Verizon raised $12 billion in a bond sale in November and has set up a $25 billion bank facility to cover the major airwaves investment. The wireless carrier competes with rival T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) to expand market share in vital mid-band frequencies crucial to the new 5G wireless services. Verizon emerged as the highest bidder at $45 billion in the 5G spectrum auction last month. Why It Matters: The carrier plans to double its revenue growth to 4% by 2024 by tapping the 5G wave. Therefore, it earmarked an additional $10 billion in capital expenditures over three years to take care of the 5G expansion plans' incremental costs. The incremental costs are expected to cut profit by 10 cents a share in 2022 and 20 cents a share in 2023. The airwaves are credited for their capability to travel a long distance and carry massive data. They are estimated to drive new revenue growth potential upon deployment for next-generation mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, health-care equipment, and manufacturing facilities. Verizon plans to cover 100 million people with its new 5G C-band and millimeter-wave networks by year-end and reach coast-to-coast coverage by 2024. Verizon has made a significant bet on its network, capitalizing on 5G prospects after years of passing up large M&A deals like AT&T Inc (NYSE: T). Verizon Communications will hold its 2021 Virtual Investor Day today, starting at 6 p.m. EST (Webcast link) Price action: VZ shares are up 0.65% at $56.71 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNokia Inks Patent License Deal With Samsung: ReutersBaidu Seeks Hong Kong Listing Akin To Alibaba: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wannabe Final Fantasy character buys exoskeleton that lets him wield giant sword

    Say what you will about YouTubers, but they sure know how to spend their money. We’ve previously seen the internet’s video stars invest their earnings in a rehomed Battlebot, a hovercraft bar, a way-too-big balloon, and a grenade complete with the ATM it was thrown into. Now we have Allen Pan of YouTube channel Sufficiently Advanced, a guy who’s decided that the best use of his pandemic stimulus check is to buy a robotic exoskeleton so he can try to wield a giant anime-style sword.

  • The US is sitting on millions of unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and says it won't share them with countries that might need them more

    One official told Reuters the White House turned down a request to loan doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to the EU.

  • How to make pancakes on a sheet pan (sheet pancakes?)

    Serve the whole family with just one baked pancake instead of standing at the stove.

  • 1969 Chevelle Is An Ultra Rare Barn Find

    This is easily one of the rarest muscle car barn finds.

  • I made one of the most popular air-fryer corn recipes, and it was nearly perfect

    I made plant-based corn "ribs" using the unique, popular air-fryer recipe from TikTok, and they were a delicious side dish I'd tweak slightly.

  • The Most Discounted New Cars Right Now

    Most cars are available with discounts throughout the year. Sure, holiday sales and marketing can attract and motivate shoppers, but the reality is that prices tend to be fairly consistent month ...

  • Verizon sees huge demand for $25 billion debt deal, market breathes sigh of relief

    Communications giant Verizon sees huge demand on Thursday for a new $25 billion jumbo financing to help expand its 5G spectrum position.

  • Apple Cuts iPhone 12 Production But Sets Higher Target For iPhone 13

    Apple reportedly has slashed production of its iPhone 12 handsets while raising initial build plans for its upcoming iPhone 13 devices. Apple stock fell after the report on Wednesday.

  • Georgetown Law Professor Fired For 'Abhorrent' Comments About Black Students

    The woman apparently wasn't aware she was being recorded on the video call with a colleague, who's been placed on administrative leave.

  • With 'big one' coming, quake alert system launches in Oregon

    People in Oregon will be better prepared for earthquakes — particularly important in the Pacific Northwest because experts say “the big one" is coming — as an early warning system launched Thursday, the 10th anniversary of a devastating quake and tsunami in Japan. California already has the system, while Washington state will join in May to complete coverage of the West Coast. The ShakeAlert system operated by the U.S. Geological Survey uses seismographic sensors to detect significant earthquakes quickly so alerts reach smartphones and people can seek cover before the shaking starts.

  • Mortgage rates rise again, but don’t let that derail your plans

    Millions could still save big on their monthly payments with a refinance.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow end at record highs after upbeat jobless claims data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow closed at all-time highs on Thursday as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims and the signing of a massive stimulus bill reinforced expectations of a strong economic recovery. Mega-cap stocks Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc led the rally, recouping losses from a recent pullback and helping the benchmark S&P 500 surpass its Feb. 12 close of 3,934.83.

  • International hackers breach thousands of security cameras

    A group of international hackers is claiming responsibility for a breach of 150,000 security cameras connected to the web. Jeff Pegues takes a look.

  • Stock Markets Hit Record Highs, But 3 High-Profile Earnings Stocks Were Mixed After Hours

    Investors were pleased at President Joe Biden's rapid signing into law of the latest stimulus bill, and they seem hopeful that the impact on the economy will be favorable. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), meanwhile, played catch-up with an outsized gain that still wasn't enough to reach its own record levels. Earnings are still critically important to the bull market in stocks, and three high-profile companies released their latest financial results after the closing bell on Thursday afternoon.