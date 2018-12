A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US <TMUS.O> and Sprint Corp <S.N> have received approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for their proposed merger, the companies said on Monday.





(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)