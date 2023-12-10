New T-Mobile store planned for Perdido Key area

A new T-Mobile store is coming to Sorrento Road, according to the project’s development order issued by Escambia County.

The incoming store will be the first T-Mobile built near Perdido Key and the sixth location in Escambia County.

The new T-Mobile will be located at 13170 Sorrento Road next to Pizzaluté, according to the project’s development order from Escambia County. The project calls for a 2,500 square foot building on a 0.61-acre parcel of previously undeveloped land.

The project was approved for development by Escambia County’s Development Review Committee on Nov. 1.

Site plan for development of new T-Mobile on Sorrento Road, approved by Escambia County's Development Review Committee on Nov. 1

The owner of the incoming T-Mobile is John Foley with Stimpson and Foley LLC based in Mobile, Alabama, according to the project’s site plan approved by Escambia County.

Stimpson and Foley, LLC paid $100,000 in 2020 for the parcel where the new T-Mobile will be built, according to the deed of the parcel's sale filed with Escambia County.

How many T-Mobiles are in the area?

There are five T-Mobile stores and nine Metro by T-Mobile stores across Escambia County.

The incoming T-Mobile on Sorrento Road is the first in its immediate area near Perdido Key and is almost 20 minutes away from the closest T-Mobile store in Escambia County.

The closest T-Mobile stores outside of Escambia County are located in Pace, Midway and Orange Beach, Alabama. There is also a Metro by T-Mobile store in Milton.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: T-Mobile store planned for Sorrento Road near Perdido Key