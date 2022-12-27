T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $140.99, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 6.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.99 billion, up 0.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $80.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.62% and +0.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% lower. T-Mobile is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, T-Mobile is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 69.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.64, so we one might conclude that T-Mobile is trading at a premium comparatively.

Story continues

We can also see that TMUS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research