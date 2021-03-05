T-Mobile tries again to go after big businesses with trio of new services

Ina Fried
·2 min read

T-Mobile is making another concerted effort to win big businesses as customers as it announced a trio of new services at an online event Thursday.

Why it matters: While T-Mobile was the fastest growing mobile carrier even before it absorbed Sprint, it has struggled to crack the lucrative big business market, where Verizon and AT&T control more than 90% of the market.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: T-Mobile's new services for business include...

  • Cell service: Historically, most of the corporate cell service accounts have gone to AT&T or Verizon, though T-Mobile has grown its market share from the low-single digits and saw its revenue double last year. The company says it hopes to double its share again over the next few years by offering new incentives, including lower-priced unlimited 5G.

  • Home internet using fixed wireless: T-Mobile isn't trying to replace your Netflix pipe but rather offer a way for businesses to give those working from home a separate high-speed connection they can use just for their job.

  • Collaboration software: In partnership with DialPad, T-Mobile is trying to offer businesses a way to provide workers with business cell service and, at the same time, replace the desk phone with modern unified communications software.

Between the lines: While T-Mobile has long coveted a bigger share of the market, historically it hasn't had the network coverage to compete. While low prices can help woo smaller businesses, ubiquitous fast coverage is usually a prerequisite for larger enterprises before they even look at price.

Yes, but: Times have changed. T-Mobile not only has significantly more scale these days, but it's also a leader in 5G networks and is currently the only company offering significant mid-band offering — meaning it can offer higher speeds in more of the country than even AT&T and Verizon.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • If you're getting hounded by calls about a car warranty, you're not alone: Robocalls are spiking for the first time since before the pandemic

    While there isn't a simple solution to ending robocalls altogether there are a few tricks that could help reduce the number of calls you receive.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

    Amazon deals to shop today include lawn tools galore, a popular water filter and more.

  • Sunday Ticket’s future remains uncertain

    As the NFL closes in on a new way of media deals, there’s one specific deal that has yet be discussed in significant detail. Sunday Ticket. The satellite and streaming deal for out-of-market games runs through 2021 or 2022 (the precise duration of the contract is one of the great mysteries in football). As noted [more]

  • The PlayStation 5 is (Theoretically) Available at Walmart Today — Here’s What You Need to Know to Actually Secure One

    On March 4th Walmart will have PS5s available starting at 3:00 p.m. EST. Stock will be released in 10-minute waves, so keep checking back if you hit a sellout screen. Order PS5 at Walmart Order Digital-Only PS5 at Walmart The PlayStation 5 is finally here, although trying to find one at retailers is proving to be …

  • Boat of the Week: This 154-Foot Ferry Was Transformed Into a Luxe NYC-Style Loft on the Water

    The beautifully converted vessel has 6,000 square feet of luxury living space, plus another 4,000 square feet of storage.

  • Xbox Game Pass is full of sports games this month

    Madden and Football Manager games are joining the lineup, as are 'NBA 2K21' and 'Star Wars: Squadrons.'

  • Global Credit Markets Stumble in One of This Year’s Worst Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Corporate borrowing costs and gauges of credit risk rose around the world after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stopped short of detailing how he might tamp down a spike in rates.The Markit CDX North American Investment Grade Index, which investors use to hedge against losses on company notes, widened to a four-month high. Equivalent European measures for both investment-grade and high-yield corporate debt rose for the third consecutive day to the highest in about a week.Sentiment soured after Powell told a Wall Street Journal webinar that the recent run-up in yields was notable, but declined to be drawn on what tools might be used if disorderly conditions or any persistent tightening in financial conditions threatened the Fed’s goals. With energy prices rising and Covid-19 vaccines fueling bets that an economic rebound will spur inflation, financing costs have started to bounce back from recent lows.“We will probably continue to see rates rising but inflation expectations are not going to spike,” Henrik Johnsson, global co-head of capital markets at Deutsche Bank AG, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “We won’t see the Fed taper based on this inflation spike. They won’t panic they will wait for real demand to come back.”Still, the impact of recent volatility is already being felt in Asia’s primary markets for raising new debt. Two state-owned firms in India withdrew planned rupee note sales on Thursday and at least three Japanese companies have put off yen debt offerings in recent days.In Europe, issuance remains robust for now, and notwithstanding recent bouts of turmoil, selling bonds remains cheaper than it was at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.Companies and governments have sold over 407 billion euros ($487 billion) of bonds so far this year, the region’s fastest pace of issuance ever, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Issuers want to take advantage of this supportive environment provided by the central banks, before the market starts to anticipate tapering,” said James Cunniffe, director for corporate syndicate at HSBC Holdings Plc. “As we enter the second quarter, we expect to see a more normalized level of supply reverting back to previous years’ volumes.”EuropeBooming ethical debt sales have increased the market share of green, social and sustainability debt to 17% of this year’s syndicated debt volumes, from around 7% a year earlier.The much maligned London interbank offered rate is finally within sight of retirement after the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority confirmed that the final readings for most rates will take place on Dec. 31The Republic of Italy’s debut green bond was the most-subscribed deal in Europe’s primary market this week, according to data analyzed by BloombergAsiaThe cost to insure investment-grade bonds in Asia, excluding Japan, is poised to rise for a second straight day, while high-yield bond prices are falling for a third.“Inflation is likely to rise sharply in developed and emerging markets in the coming months on unfavorable base effects and higher commodity prices,” said Michael Biggs, macro strategist and investment manager at GAM in London. “We do not think the rise in inflation will be sustained, but it could scare the market”China’s Ji’an Chengtou Holding Group was the sole borrower marketing a dollar bond on FridayCombined with relatively lower liquidity versus investment grade and potential outflows, Asia high yield is ripe for a correction, according to Ek Pon Tay, a senior portfolio manager for emerging market debt at BNP Paribas Asset ManagementIn mainland China, a recent jump in defaults has led investors to favor safer assets, which is being reflected in smaller risk premiums for local-currency top-rated corporate bondsU.S.Seven high-grade corporate bond deals hit the market on Thursday, including one from Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp., a unit of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.Mall owner Washington Prime Group Inc. is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing as time runs out to avert a default after it skipped an interest payment on its debt, according to people with knowledge of the plansApollo Global Management has obtained about $4 billion of debt commitments from banks to fund its leveraged buyout of crafting supplies retailer Michaels Cos., according to people with knowledge of the matterFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Report: Pistons expected to buy out Blake Griffin

    Griffin could help a winning team. But expectations should be checked.

  • How Erdogan's Increasingly Erratic Rule in Turkey Presents a Risk to the World

    A Justice and Development Party (AKP) campaign truck, featuring an image of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sits parked in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Over the past 18 years, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consolidated more power than any leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey. The president and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) are paying a political price for all this.

  • If You’re Short on Counter Space, You Need This ‘Genius’ Toaster

    Home bakers can’t stop raving about it.

  • Fortnite Row Aftermath: Arizona House Passes Bill That Will Require Apple, Google To Let App Developers Chose Outside Payments Systems

    The Arizona House of Representatives has voted to pass landmark legislation that will prevent operators of app stores from forcing app developers to use a particular in-app payment system as the exclusive mode of payment. The bill could have far-reaching consequences for app store operators such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) as it will enable app developers to avoid paying fees ranging from 15% to 30% charged by the two tech giants. What Happened: The Arizona House of Representatives passed an amendment to the existing bill, HB 2005, in a 31-29 vote on Wednesday. The bill prevents operators of app stores with over a million downloads per year from forcing app developers domiciled in the state to use a particular in-app payment system as the exclusive mode of payment. The app store operators will now be required to offer alternative payment processors to app developers. See also: How to Buy Google Stock For the legislation to become law, it still needs to be passed by the Arizona Senate before being sent to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The legislation would apply to companies and users in Arizona. Why It Matters: The passage of the legislation marks a setback for Apple and Google as it will enable app developers to avoid paying fees to the tech giants on in-app purchases and app sales. Purchases made through Apple’s App Store and the Google Play app store earn the technology firms a 30% cut. It also comes amid the ongoing legal battle between Epic Games Inc. against both Apple and Google over the removal of Epic’s “Fortnite” game last summer from the app stores run by the two tech giants. Epic has deemed the 30% cut that Apple takes on in-app payments as “unjust”. See Also: Apple Holds ‘Crazy, Misguided View’ About Owning All Commerce related to iPhone, Says Epic Founder Apple has been facing several allegations surrounding its app store policies, including fees for digital purchases. In August last year, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) criticized Apple’s anticompetitive App Store policies, which led to the shelving of its xCloud game streaming service. Price Movement: Apple shares closed almost 2.5% lower on Wednesday at $122.06 and further declined 0.3% in the after-hours session. Alphabet closed almost 2.4% lower on Wednesday at $2,026.71 and further lost 0.3% in the after-hours session. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Will Lose Top US Podcast Listenership Spot To Spotify This Year: eMarketerApple Likely To Beat Street Estimates For Services Revenue In March Quarter: Analyst© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Dating Is Better For Everyone When Women Make the First Move

    "When a person is threatened by a woman making the first move, it may be an indicator of personal insecurities."

  • Why impacted wisdom teeth are so dangerous

    Impacted wisdom teeth happen when there's not enough room in your mouth for your third molars to emerge and they get stuck under your gum line.

  • LOONEY TUNES Get the CGI Look in SPACE JAM 2 Images

    NBA superstar LeBron James will lead the Looney Tunes in a new on-court battle in Space Jam 2. Here's everything we know about the sequel so far. The post LOONEY TUNES Get the CGI Look in SPACE JAM 2 Images appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Travel industry bets on vaccine passports to draw Brits to the Mediterranean

    The race to roll out vaccination passports is spurring competition among travel companies and tourist destinations for the large number of Britons set to receive COVID-19 shots before the summer. Thanks to its swift vaccine deployment https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps, Britain is the only major European country likely to inoculate a large share of working-age adults by the peak season. Airlines such as easyJet saw outbound bookings from Britain surge last week as the government raised the prospect of a return to quarantine-free summer travel, and the European Union agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries.

  • Mortgage rates dig in above 3%, but the worst may be over for now

    Rates are the highest since last summer, but experts think the increases will slow.

  • These Bose wireless headphones just dropped to an all-time low price at Amazon—save $80

    The holy grail of headphones has over 13,000 Amazon shoppers rocking out.

  • The AirPods Pro Are Back Down to $199 on Amazon – Cheaper Than Apple’s Own Site

    Amazon has the latest AirPods earbuds for just $199 — $50 cheaper than what you'll find them for on Apple.com

  • The $200,000 Acura NSX supercar comes with a tricky chore: cleaning out the massive air vents down its sides

    "The new NSX grilles can only be accessed [by] removing the wheels, wheel wells, and radiators," a professional car detailer told Insider.

  • Baker Mayfield tweets he 'almost 100 percent' saw a UFO in Texas

    Cleveland, come get your QB.