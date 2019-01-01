T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of TMUS, it is a company with a a strong history of performance, trading at a great value. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on T-Mobile US here.

Outstanding track record and good value

Over the past few years, TMUS has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 20% return to shareholders, which is what investors like to see! TMUS is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of US companies with similar levels of earnings, TMUS’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This further reaffirms that TMUS is potentially undervalued.

NasdaqGS:TMUS Income Statement Export January 1st 19 More

Next Steps:

For T-Mobile US, I’ve put together three essential aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for TMUS’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for TMUS’s outlook. Financial Health: Are TMUS’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of TMUS? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



