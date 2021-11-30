A year after the T & N shooting in Mount Dora, the crime is still unsolved. But hope remains.

MOUNT DORA — The pile of memorial flowers are long gone, and the candles snuffed out, like the lives of the two shopkeepers who were gunned down one year ago on Nov. 30.

The shootings of Mihn “Tina” Nguyen, 47, and Khiem “Ken” Ba Trinh, 56 are still unsolved, but hope remains at the former T & N Market.

There is a new layer of asphalt on the parking lot, a fresh coat of paint on the walls inside. Portia Blackmon and her husband, Chaswon, have been stocking the shelves “with a little bit of everything,” at the store they have dubbed Regal Shops.

“We want to bring life and joy, because it was very depressing,” she said of the armed robbery that devastated the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, police are still trying to figure out who gunned down Nguyen and Trinh, who were beloved community members.

Investigators have collected DNA evidence, but found no one to match it to — at least, not yet.

“We’re still working with other agencies and investigating the crime,” Mount Dora Police Chief Brett Meade said.

On Nov. 30, 2020, a gunman approached the store wearing all black clothing, including a hoodie, with a covering over his face. He confronted Trinh, who was loading things into his car as he prepared to close for the night. The gunman forced Trinh back into the market.

There are no eyewitnesses, but surveillance camera video recorded the terror in Nguyen’s voice as she urged the gunman to take whatever he wanted.

“I promise you, I won’t do anything,” she pleaded.

Nguyen was shot and died at the scene. Trinh later died at the hospital.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the shooter.

“This case will be solved,” Meade has promised.

Customers called the couple who emigrated from Vietnam “good people with hearts of gold." They were parents of two sons — ages 12 and 18.

Nguyen and Trinh had operated the store for more than 30 years.

“Whoever did this doesn’t know what he did to this community,” said one customer who went to the store to grieve after their deaths.

As the investigation into the couple's killing continues, Blackmon said she is not afraid to open a new store on the site.

“I grew up here,” she said.

The couple had operated a store in Clermont but were looking for a new location when the building at 1345 Grand View came up for sale. They bought it in September.

For Blackmon, it’s not just about operating a business. It’s also a chance to provide an essential service.

“A lot of people in the community don’t have cars,” she said.

Some people are riding their bicycles to Publix some distance away just to get eggs or bread. That doesn’t help the elderly or disabled, however, Blackmon said.

Then, there is the social aspect.

“We want kids and their parents to feel comfortable, that it is a safe place to buy candy, chips or juice,” Blackmon said.

“We’re very family-oriented,” she said.

That’s not idle chatter. She and Chaswon have nine children in their blended family, ranging in age from eight months to 18 years old.

Plans call for some fried food, too. One end of the building, which used to house a laundromat, will be turned into a beauty supply shop.

“We’ve met them," Meade said. "We’re very excited about it.”

